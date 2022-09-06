After more than 35 years of playing golf, a few weeks back I made my first hole-in-one.
For those interested, it was a 148-yard shot on the third hole of the Yahara East course in Madison.
Prior to this moment, I had always thought if I were to make a hole-in-one it would be on a majestic, arching shot that flew as if carried on the wings of angels only to drop gently on the green, bounce two or three times before smoothly rolling to its final destination, the bottom of the hole.
In the background the theme from “Chariots of Fire” would be playing. It would seem to happen in slow motion, a picturesque thing of beauty.
That’s not what my hole-in-one was like.
My shot was not close to the worst I’ve ever hit, but it was a line drive that probably reached 20 feet off the ground at its apex. It was not hit crisply, and I would feel vibrations come up the shaft of my club into my hands.
Streaking through the air like a SCUD missile, it landed on the green well to the left of the hole, but due to some funky sidespin it hit the ground and moved sharply to the right.
Then, as one of my playing companions commented, it just kind of disappeared. The green was slightly elevated from the tee box, so when the ball shot to the right, we weren’t sure where it wound up. The ball’s final resting place would remain a mystery until a few minutes later when I walked up to the green and was able to look in the hole.
There it was, at the bottom of the cup nestled against the flag stick.
I’m not sure how much time had elapsed between when I struck the shot and when I confirmed my ace, but it was long enough that yelling out something like “yahoo!” seemed oddly inappropriate. A good smile, a few cellphone pictures, and some gloating would have to do.
The next day my name was listed in the Madison newspaper sports section. Congratulatory texts and slaps on the back would soon follow.
As word got out among my golfing friends, I described the moment dozens of times. Each time, I was almost apologetic in the telling.
“It was kind of an ugly shot.”
“I hit it thin.”
“I didn’t actually see it go in the hole.”
Despite the continuous congratulations from my friends, most of whom had never equaled my achievement, I was focused on what didn’t go right.
“I don’t know how I put that much sidespin on the ball.”
“I was really lucky.”
I was shot-shaming myself because, despite the fact I had achieved a brief moment of golfing perfection, it didn’t match the lofty image in my mind of what a hole-in-one should look like. Where was the roar of the crowd and the beam of sunlight shining down from the heavens?
If someone else in my group had made the ace, I’d have been Mr. Positive. Hey, it’s estimated fewer than 20 percent of golfers make an ace in their lifetime! Or to steal a cliché from another sport, a Texas leaguer looks like a line drive in the box score.
But for myself, the standard was higher. I tend to do this with other parts of my life, too, as I suspect others do. When I’ve done theater, I don’t remember the lines I delivered flawlessly, but I think of the few words I forgot and the times I sang off key.
I’d obsess about the single typo that got past both me and the proofreaders in a 1,200 word article I wrote. I caught a bucket of fish, but what about the one that got away?
It is only now, as we go into the Labor Day weekend and the golf season begins to wind down, I am starting to appreciate my lucky moment. The memory of the stinging feeling in my fingers and unnatural sideways bounce have been replaced by the thrill of looking over the edge of the hole and seeing the ball at the bottom.
The ball, now a souvenir, sits in a place of honor on my dresser. The scorecards, signed by my playing companions, are stored among my special possessions.
Gosh darn it, I made a hole in one this summer!
It wasn’t the greatest shot I’ve ever made … wait, yes it was!