I am not what you would call a big television watcher. The last show I watched with regularity was “Game of Thrones,” which was terrific but ended badly.
On the recommendation of friends, a few weeks ago I decided to check out a new show, “Yellowstone,” a western with a cast led by Kevin Costner. While the comparisons between “Game of Thrones” and “Yellowstone” are many, something about the latter has me worried.
If you don’t know of which I speak, “Game of Thrones” was a large-cast fantasy story set in a fictional medieval land where family and birthright counted for everything. The families portrayed would go to any length, including war, treachery, and murder, to preserve their position, land, and power.
“Yellowstone” is set on and around a modern ranch in Montana. The focus family, the Duttons, are beset with enemies and will go to any length, including war, treachery, and murder, to preserve their position, land, and power.
In addition to the basic premises, there are many other similarities. Certain characters are analogous. There are many storylines interweaving. Unexpected plot twists happen with reasonable regularity. There are weapons galore.
So if the series are so similar, why does one cause me to worry?
Because one was fantasy, and the other is more realistic fiction. More specifically, one is realistic fiction set in the United States.
When I was watching “Game of Thrones” and one of the characters committed an act of gratuitous violence, for example, I could rationalize it by thinking “this is only a TV show. This wouldn’t happen in real life.”
You could get away with things in medieval times you couldn’t in this age of technology and science. And besides, you can’t incinerate your enemies with dragon breath in the real world.
When I watch “Yellowstone,” the characters use guns and other more modern techniques to carry out their selfish plans. They drive pick-up trucks just like nearly everyone who lives outside Dane County. They twist law and politics to suit their needs, and sometimes ignore inconvenient laws.
Maybe it is because “Yellowstone” supposedly takes place a few states to the west, but I watch it and think “man, this could really happen.”
And that is what worries me. At this time of political divisiveness and hatred, I’m not sure we need folks on television role modeling ways to be devious.
I’ll admit there are things I would do for family that I might not do for many people, and in such cases exploiting a loophole or keeping a secret would not be out of bounds.
But that is not what happens on “Yellowstone.”
The characters, particularly the family patriarch played by Costner, seemingly live by the credo “the ends justify the means.” Quite often those ends involve committing felonies.
And every once in a while, there isn’t an end to justify. The felonies were committed just because.
And unlike “Game of Thrones” which was set in a basically lawless world, the characters in “Yellowstone” theoretically have the law at their disposal, yet choose not to use it, even when it would clearly be to their advantage. Instead, the characters consistently make bad decisions to handle situations on their own, which invariably leads to deeper trouble.
The message is “we can handle it better our way,” and the characters are convinced their way is the best way.
And that is the dangerous message that worries me.
More and more we live in a country where people who don’t like the rules simply choose not to follow them. Don’t like the mask laws? Just brazenly go into the convenience store without one. The employees won’t say anything.
Don’t feel like testifying before Congress? Just ignore that subpoena.
Not thrilled with the person elected President? Just storm the Capitol and try to nullify the votes of 80 million people.
And now one of the more popular programs on television makes it seem par for the course to intimidate people, bend the rules, ignore the law, and resort to violence if it suits your needs.
Of course, it is only a TV show, right?