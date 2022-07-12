A few weeks ago, I discovered something that filled me with a warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgic joy.
One of the channels on our television service had begun showing reruns of the 1970s television show “Emergency!”
For those too young to know what I am writing about, “Emergency!” was a television show on NBC from 1972 until 1977, and it was also developed into several made-for-TV movies after the initial run ended.
The show followed the exploits of two paramedics (what we now call emergency medical technicians), John Gage and Roy DeSoto, in and around Los Angeles County. They were assisted by other firefighters at Station 51, and the medical staff at fictional Rampart Hospital.
During each episode Gage and DeSoto would drive “squad 51,” their paramedic truck, on four or five rescue missions ranging from comical mishaps to deadly serious incidents. Additionally, there was almost always a subplot or two running through each episode, again ranging from the comic to the dramatic.
Despite the occasional light-hearted plots, there was nothing silly about the show. Everything depicted was a realistic portrayal of the work done on a daily basis by firefighters, paramedics, and hospital workers.
This may sound like any of a dozen shows currently on television, but in 1972 “Emergency!” was something unique.
For starters, in 1972 a paramedic was a novelty. In fact, “Emergency!” has been credited with spurring the rise of what we now call EMT services. I personally know several people who were turned on to the profession by this show.
The reason for this was “Emergency!” exposed us to a bunch of cool stuff. Before “Emergency!” Most of America had no idea what a defibrillator was or why a person might need an IV drip.
Add in a bunch of handsome people in sharply pressed uniforms bravely stepping into every type of emergency situation imaginable, and what was not to like?
When you consider we only had four stations to watch, and one of them was PBS, “Emergency!” was must-see TV for young people all across the land.
So imagine our excitement when my wife and I sat down to watch an episode. Unfortunately, like so many things from my childhood, my nostalgic memories did not match up to the reality of what we saw.
“Emergency!” was fast-paced and entertaining, particularly for the diversity of the rescue situations to which the firefighters responded, but beyond that, well …
The acting, particularly from the guest cast and extras, was pretty bad. My friends at Verona Area Community Theater regularly put in a better effort than some of the folks who were paid for their part.
The plot elements were too tame, especially when compared to what you might see on modern television. This was legitimately groundbreaking television in its day, but we also operated under far different standards back then.
For example, all the emergency victims were nicely dressed and had neat haircuts. There was never a hint of bad behavior, just an occasional poor choice. Even the drug overdose cases were portrayed as someone who just made a mistake.
This tameness extended to the special effects. There were auto accident victims, but almost no blood or even broken glass. Fully-engulfed structure fires just looked cheesy and were obviously filmed on a Hollywood backlot. The fancy equipment is treated like any old prop, not something to discuss and emphasize.
And apparently people of color did not require emergency services back in the 1970s.
I’ve now watched about half a dozen episodes over the last few months, and it has confirmed my observations. Though a fun way to fill an hour before going to bed, “Emergency!” was not nearly as good as I remembered.
I routinely see people post things online that harken back to the better times of yore, or hear others talk about how “when we were kids” things were near perfect. I’m occasionally guilty of it myself.
As my recent experience with “Emergency!” reminds me, it is probably best, or maybe too bad, that the “good old days” are not available in reruns.
If so, we might not long for them as much.