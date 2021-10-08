It happened again this morning.
I have gotten in the habit of taking a 15-minute walk at lunchtime along a popular bike and walking path behind my new office. The rest of the day I am often stuck in a chair, and the walk is a desperate attempt to stretch my legs and be at least a little bit active.
I am surprised by how many people I encounter on these little excursions. Maybe pandemic life has changed our traditional workday habits, because each day I encounter at minimum a half-dozen other travelers.
This morning I was walking along, minding my own business, when I spotted a lone woman walking toward me. I noticed her before she saw me, but when she did see me I saw what I’ve come to think of as “the look.”
Her expression became worried if not afraid.
She eyed me with suspicion, sizing me up. Might I have bad intent?
Her pace then slowed dramatically, and her steps became unsure. She eventually stopped along the edge of the path, her eyes fearful, seemingly contemplating what to do, not unlike the way a deer reacts when you unexpectedly encounter one in the wild.
I kept walking, smiling, trying to seem non-threatening. Nothing to worry about here.
Eventually the woman began walking toward me again, though warily. I smiled as we passed and cheerfully said “good morning,” trying to lessen her tension. She nodded, her suspicious eyes never leaving me. She kept as much distance between us as she possibly could, stepping off the path and walking for a few steps along the dusty shoulder.
At least this woman kept walking. On several occasions I’ve had women give me “the look” and then turn and quickly head in the opposite direction, the other reaction a deer has when you encounter one in the wild, flight.
I am not a victim in these instances, but it still makes me sad.
I don’t think of myself as threatening. I’m a bit portly, much slower and not nearly as strong as I once was. I always try to be nice to people unless they prove they don’t deserve it, and even then, I err on the side of being kind.
If any of these women were to encounter trouble along the trail, I’d be more likely to come to their
aid like the Lone Ranger or Batman. It’s just the kind of guy I am.
Of course, they don’t know that.
I’m not basketball-star-tall, but I’m above average height. What I think of as pudgy these women probably view as big. My work-casual office attire distinguishes me from the joggers, power-walkers, and bicyclists who typically use the path. I’m a big, tall stranger, walking alone, and I don’t fit in.
I guess I might look suspect, and perhaps only I know I’m not.
Unfortunately, I have known too many women (and a few men) who were victims of terrible things. Add in that my career in recent years has introduced me to the lasting effects of trauma, and I understand why I get “the look.”It is an incredibly uncomfortable feeling knowing that so many random people I encounter view me as a possible threat, a potential predator.
I get it, but I don’t like it. I also know I’m not alone.
Heck, compared to some people I don’t have it very bad at all. On average I get “the look” or some type of reaction about twice a week. Many people, including women, pass me on the trail and smile, wave or say hello.
According to things I read there are other people, especially people who don’t look like me, who get “the look” all the time, not just from the occasional passer-by. Even based on my limited experience from the last few months, I can see how it would wear on a person after a while.
I also feel badly for the women who give me “the look.” I don’t know what motivates them, and it is none of my business, but it must be something.
I just wish there was something I could do about it.