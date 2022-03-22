I was never a fan of comedian Bob Saget, but his death a few weeks ago still affected me.
It could be because he died from a head injury, a field I have been intimately involved with for several years, but I think it has more to do with his age. Saget was only a few years older than I am now.
We’ve also recently lost a handful of performers who were older but whose work is part of the fabric of my younger life. Somewhere in my basement is a copy of Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” album on vinyl. Actor William Hurt hit his stride during my college years with films like “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill.”
Outside the celebrity orbit, too many friends and family members have recently been plagued by health problems that span almost every chapter in a medical text: sciatica, heart arrhythmia, a stroke, and at least one thing the doctors can’t identify. We also lost one of the most wonderful teachers ever to grace the Verona Area School District, a friend and mentor to my wife, far too early.
Just to be clear, I think my own health is pretty good, though you never can be too confident.
It’s the uncertainty that bothers me. Part of me has this nagging urge to create a bucket list and begin checking things off, pronto, because you just never know when factors beyond my control will render such plans moot.
The bucket list things I want to do are likely common wants and desires: travel, see some of my favorite bands in concert, learn to paint. If I don’t do those things, however, it really won’t bother me that much.
What does bother me are the things I would rather be doing than the things I am obligated to do.
I’d rather spend a lot more time with my grandchildren than I do.
I’d rather spend my days, or at least more of my days, writing, my dream career that has never quite panned out.
I’d rather spend more time on the golf course this summer.
I’d rather be reading a book.
I’d rather go to the gym at my leisure as opposed to squeezing visits in when I’m tired at the end of the day.
I’m sure I could think of several other examples.
Instead of doing the things I want to do, I spend too much time at the office, doing yard work, running errands, getting my taxes ready, and a half-dozen other mundane tasks that eat up the waking hours of my day. Not only do I not want to undertake these tasks, I kind of resent them.
As I read over what I just wrote, I sound like a spoiled kid crying because his mother told him to get ready for bed, but every time someone near my age passes or a friend has a health event, I hear a clock ticking that wasn’t there even 10 years ago.
It is not only a question of my own mortality.
Now that I’m closer to sixty than I am to fifty, many of the things I like to do aren’t as easy as they once were. Not only can’t I hit a golf ball as well as I used to, I am more tired when I’m done playing. I know I don’t learn or remember things as easily as I once did, especially if technology is involved. Crawling around on the floor with my grandkids can leave me stiff and achy the next day.
Will I reach a point where I can’t do the things I enjoy because they have become too difficult? If something beyond my control happens, maybe a freak injury or ailment, the decision could be taken from my hands.
Tick. Tick. Tick.
The fact I can see the finish line of retirement on the horizon should ease my mind, but then I think of my mother who was diagnosed with cancer a few months before she was supposed to retire. Even if I stay healthy, seven years or more seems like an eternity.
Tick. Tick. Tick.
The answer seems to be to create time. I need to find ways to work less. Maybe my yard will need to be neglected more than I already neglect it. I might have to say no to people asking me to help causes.
That may be the only way to ensure the time to do things I want to do.
Because you never know when the tick, tick, tick will become tick, tick, boom!
Just ask Bob Saget.