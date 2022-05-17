A few weeks ago, I was really sick. At first, I thought it might have been food poisoning, but others have told me it sounded more like a norovirus.
Without getting too descriptive, I woke up after midnight and headed to the bathroom for the first of several visits that evening. The things I had eaten over the past several days began to rapidly, violently, and simultaneously evacuate my body from multiple exit points.
As a result of these experiences, I lost about seven pounds in one evening.
And the next day I felt as if I had been trampled by a stampede of wildebeests. I alerted the folks at my office I would not be coming in.
That didn’t mean I wouldn’t work, however. I am plenty old enough to remember the days before technology when a sick day was a beautiful thing. At first you would vacillate. Am I really sick enough to stay home for the day, or should I try to tough it out?
After the decision to stay home was made, there would be a few moments of guilt. You worried about the pile of work that would await you upon return, or you stressed about the burden you were putting on your co-workers who had to make up for your absence.
But once the guilt subsided, a sick day was pure bliss.
For one day you could officially lay your burdens down. There was no one telling you what to do and how to do it. You could eat whatever was in the refrigerator or cabinets whenever you pleased.
You could sleep, read a book, over-indulge in silly game shows, or do just about anything you wanted provided you weren’t out in public giving people the impression you were faking it.
You might not feel very good, but you were free! Technology has ruined this.
The erosion has been happening for quite some time, but the work-from-home movement fueled by the pandemic sealed the deal. No matter how you try, you can’t get away from the office.
On the day I described above, one of the first things I did was slouch to the table, open my office laptop (which, in the event of an emergency, I take home most every evening), and checked my work email.
I had email, so I sent out replies. I could barely keep my eyes open and my head held up, but I replied anyway. I had the company laptop, so I felt obligated. Besides, there were people counting on me for answers.
After the emails, I looked at my laptop and thought “well, since I have it home, what other tasks could I do?” I had some budget reports and the like to complete, and though my productivity was not as high as it might have been on a normal day, I did make progress.
And then the office cell phone, which I also take home in the event of an emergency, began to ring. And then I checked my email again. And again about an hour later. And again a while after that.
Did I mention I felt terrible and had lost seven pounds in one night? It didn’t matter. The technology was there in my briefcase, beckoning me to tend to my obligations.
I’ve had similar experiences with vacations and traveling. I will never forget the time my wife and I had scheduled one day of leisure between dropping my son at college in North Carolina and the long drive home.
I was in the parking lot at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home in Virginia, when my cell phone rang. It was work. A situation had arisen. I needed to rush home.
While the situation was not nearly as dire as the caller thought, it still put a damper on my time away. Had it not been for cell phone technology, I would have remained blissfully ignorant and enjoyed my day in Virginia more.
First vacation, and then the sick day. Is nothing sacred?
I don’t know what to do about this intruding technology, but I do know one thing, I’m sick of it.