I’m as big a sports fan as anyone, but of late, something has been turning me off to the games.
Thirty years ago, I would watch just about any sporting event that was on television. Baseball. Football. Basketball. Hockey. College sports. Golf. Downhill skiing. Water polo. You name it.
These days I don’t have the time I once had to follow sports. I have to limit myself to my favorite teams, most of which call Boston home, the Badgers, and maybe certain sport’s playoffs or major events.
Unfortunately, when I do have the time to watch sports, I see gambling. Commercials for gambling. Segments about gambling during pregame and postgame shows. Announcers talking about gambling during slow moments of a game.
When did this happen? Why is it happening?
Before I go much further, let me state for the record I am not opposed to gambling. If people enjoy going to a casino or placing a two-dollar bet on the ponies, be my guest. I’ve even known a few bookies in my day. (Young people, ask your parents, or maybe your grandparents, what a bookie is)
I’ve also known a few folks whose gambling problems landed them in big trouble.
That’s part of the reason I don’t like the way gambling has creeped into every televised sporting event I’ve watched over the past few months. Every time a commercial or discussion turns to gambling, I can just hear some nine-year-old saying “dad, what is a parlay, and how do you bet the over/under?”
These instances remind me of the way Frosted Flakes, Super Sugar Crisp, and Fruity Pebbles provided all the advertising on Saturday cartoons when I was a kid. There was method in the advertiser’s madness.
They knew almost every child under the age of 12 was glued to the television for at least an hour on Saturday morning, and those kids would nag their mothers to buy the sweetest, most colorful cereal the next time she was at the grocery store.
We were a captive audience. (For young people, back when we only had four channels on the television, programming on Saturday morning consisted entirely of cartoons on every channel, not this educational, uplifting nature and animal stuff they show now – boring!)
The casinos and gambling promoters know that sports-crazy America is a similar captive audience. Now, whenever I watch sports and see a flashy ad for a sportsbook, I think there’s probably someone out there saying “you know, maybe I’ll give this a try.” I cringe knowing several of them are probably teenagers who are tech-savvy enough to fool whatever protections the on-line sportsbooks have in place.
There goes the college fund.
I know it is not my job to babysit the world, so if people want to risk their money betting on sports, I can’t and don’t want to stop them.
But there is also a part of me that wonders why we need to bet on sports? I’m not talking a friendly wager between friends to cheer for rival teams or spending 20 dollars on a square for the local tavern’s football pool. I’m talking about all the other things you can bet on.
Isn’t a Packers-Bears game exciting enough without worrying if the two teams will combine for more than 53 and a half points, whether the Pack will win by six points or more, and if the former Packers quarterback (you know the guy I’m talking about) will throw for at least 300 yards? I know I never want to be in a situation where I don’t want my preferred team to score because it might affect the point spread and cost me some cash.
I’m sure a similar thought races through plenty of minds each weekend, and with all the sports betting being promoted, it probably races through more minds than it did a few years back.
Which brings me to my last worry about the co-mingling of sports and gambling: somebody, somewhere, is going to do something stupid to win a bet and screw sports up for everybody.
It has happened before, and you know it will happen again. We’ve had people caught for point-shaving in basketball games. Pete Rose is banned from baseball for gambling on the team he was managing.
The next time a kicker misses a chip-shot field goal at the end of a football game, or a reliable shooter suddenly clanks two free throws in basketball, will we wonder if it was bad luck or something to do with the point spread?
The problem with gambling is it involves money, and people do stupid things for money, especially big money. The more people who get lured into sports gambling, the more money there is to be had. It’s just a matter of time before there’s a scandal.
Don’t believe me?
I’ll give you 2-1 odds I’m right.