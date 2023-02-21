A few months ago, my wife and I went back to the movie theater.
Prior to the pandemic, going to the movies was one of our favorite things to do as a couple. We’re both fans of mysteries, so when we saw the trailer for a whodunit that looked fun, we decided to head back to the multiplex and spend too much money on tickets, soda, and popcorn.
Unfortunately, the movie was just okay.
The acting was fine. The action was adequate. There were a few clever bits, but this didn’t make up for the places where the plot dragged, a little more explanation was required, and opportunities to do something interesting were squandered.
As we drove home from the theater, my wife and I had quite a conversation around the premise ‘the movie could have been better if…’
We have this conversation often, though at least this movie was mildly entertaining. Other movies, plays, television shows, and books we’ve shared just plain stink. As someone who fancies himself a writer, this is very frustrating.
Some of you reading this now have been subjected to my writing since my time as editor of the Verona Press beginning in 1998. You may not know I’ve also written pieces that have been printed in just about every daily newspaper in the state. Two decades ago, I had a mystery novel published, and in 2011 my friends at Verona Area Community Theater honored me by producing a musical I wrote.
By sharing my resume I’m not saying I should win any kind of writing award, but I am confident in stating I am at least competent in my craft. Competence hasn’t gotten me very far, at least not as a writer.
Yet other people seem to do quite well with incompetent writing. We’ve all seen or read something that is just awful. Think of all the dreadful television shows that get canceled after a handful of episodes. Go on Rotten Tomatoes and find the lengthy list of movies with poor scores.
All of those were written by somebody who likely was paid a good sum of money to produce this dreck. In the cases of the movies, they likely had multi-million-dollar budgets.
All that money, and they still stink. How does this happen?
In a country of nearly 300 million people, shouldn’t there be a handful of arbiters capable of weeding out the bad material, or at least editing it to make it make sense? Somewhere in a drawer in my basement I have a collection of rejection letters from people who thought my writing didn’t measure up, and perhaps they were correct, but how did some of these awful movies, books and plays get made?
I understand that not every movie and book will be academy award quality. When I write columns, some are better than others. But why does it seem so many movies I see, even those on television, are mediocre or worse? How many superhero movies do we need? Isn’t there a new, creative idea anywhere out there?
I have a few, but no one listens to me. Maybe it’s just a matter of life not being fair.
I have a friend who is an outstanding actor. If there were any justice in this world, he would have had a career on Broadway or in Hollywood, maybe not as a leading man, but there are a great many parts out there. While he gave both options a try, these days he limits his acting to the stages around Dane County.
I also know a portrait painter who does excellent work, but she has an entirely different day job. Art doesn’t even come close to paying the bills. Really good singers are everywhere, yet only a handful of them have record deals. Yet I see bad actors, singers, and bad art all over the place.
Perhaps part of the problem is these bad movies and books still make money. I know I am part of this problem. Some of my favorite writers I began reading during the last century have lost their fastball over the last decade or so, yet I am guilty of buying several of their books anyway.
And that is probably the solution.
Until bad, lazy writing stops being profitable, it will keep happening. In the meantime, I’ll keep sending out the scripts and manuscripts I’ve produced, hoping my lucky break happens before I get discouraged and give up.