DNR seeks hunter education volunteer instructors

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers with a passion for teaching hunting or shooting and a desire to pass on safe hunting skills, including the safe handling of firearms, to become certified hunter education instructors in Wisconsin.
Although Wisconsin’s hunting season has already begun, any time is a great time to become a certified hunter education volunteer instructor.
Hunter education has a strong history in Wisconsin. Since the program’s creation in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteers have educated hunters in the state, certifying more than one million hunters. The program has also contributed to a significant decrease in hunting safety incidents.
The strength and success of the hunter education program are due to the dedication and commitment of the volunteer instructors. The instructors deepen their connection to the state’s hunting heritage while shaping the next crop of Wisconsin hunters.
There are two ways to become a volunteer instructor. Interested volunteers can either serve as an apprentice under a sponsoring instructor and assist with at least two complete courses or attend a one- or two-day certification training session hosted by a DNR Outdoor Skills Trainer.
The DNR provides the materials and equipment required to teach a hunter education class. Anyone who is interested should have a desire to help others and a passion for fostering safe and ethical hunting in Wisconsin.
To learn more and apply, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/Volunteer/OutdoorSkillsTrainers