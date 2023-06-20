You wouldn’t think much from the surface but who would have thought that you could see so much wildlife floating down a dirty, sooty river in the middle of a flat, wetland region. I wasn’t so sure. How could a place like this be an attraction when there are numerous rainforests, crystal clear rivers and both the pacific and atlantic oceans from which to take in real beauty.
We turned off the highway and onto the gravel road leading to the river. The sky still hadn’t cleared and was threatening rain. We were surrounded by muddy marsh waters on either side of the elevated road. All of a sudden the guide got real quiet.
Someone who could talk your ear off about anything on the side of the road now seemed a little perplexed with what to say. Was today a bust? Did the animals stay in bed today? Did we turn down the wrong road? I wouldn’t have blamed them, the weather wasn’t exactly spectacular.
After resorting to his binoculars, I could tell he was really looking to find anything he could talk to us about. At this point all he could have talked to us about was mud or clouds, something I’m sure we all came to Costa Rica for. And then, almost as if God had answered our guide’s prayers the first signs of wildlife appeared.
Swooping over our van and landing harmlessly in the brush was a pink stork (not the common or scientific name, but the best name I can give it from my birding knowledge.) It stood on its stick legs and incessantly picked the ground for food much like a hen eating feed.
You could almost feel the air pressure drop as the guide let out a huge sigh of relief. He was probably thinking “Well, at least we saw a bird today.”
Since this was my first time visiting this river I really had no expectations and would have been fine with any outcome. Even before pushing off the bank we found ourselves a few hundred feet from some caimans sunning themselves on the edge of the river. I thought this would have elated the guide but he seemed unimpressed, like he was looking for something more.
His focus was showing us things you couldn’t pick out with the bare eye. He showed us a line of bats sleeping perfectly camouflaged against the backdrop of a tree trunk. He found turtles on all sorts of terrain. He knew the route quite well and knew how to literally get the boat rocking.
Just by motioning his hand to one side or the other it would cause a tidal wave as people moved from one side of the boat to the other. His enthusiasm was genuine but you could tell he had seen these animals many times before.
We moseyed our way down the river stopping to point out things that the guide had seen countless times before when all of a sudden we heard a shriek. Not from the forest, but from our boat as our guide was anxiously directing our boat driver to the bank. This I could tell was different from the previous show and tell approach.
He found something that he didn’t see everyday. We pulled into the bank and he had out his binoculars observing a tiny ball of fur perched up in the branches. He had spotted a sloth, one of the slowest moving creatures in the world scratching himself on his head like a monkey.
I’ve seen quite a few sloths in Costa Rica but never one that was even moving at turtle speed let alone head scratching speed. They digest food so slowly that food they eat today won’t be used as energy for a few days so they have to calculate every physical exertion that they make. I felt the guide’s excitement.
Shortly after spotting this creature the whole river bank appeared to come alive. We heard the booming howl of the howler monkeys and shortly after we found a group of them playfully munching on leaves. After that we stumbled upon a troop of spider monkeys practicing acrobatics in the branches.
Our guide, content as ever, decided to call it a day and take us back to the dock for lunch. The sun had come out and life was good. We put the boat into high gear when all of a sudden the driver cut the engines, threw it into reverse and swung us back into the bank to stare at the brush.
It must be challenging to pick out things floating down the river, I can’t imagine what kind of sixth sense guides have to pick things out at high speeds Sure enough after a few moments we began to notice the branches moving up and down and then we saw the unmistakable white face of the capuchin monkey looking out at us to see what the big commotion was.
There are only four types of monkeys in Costa Rica and three of them can be found on this river. I don’t know if a tour group had ever hit the trifecta in one day but we pulled off what seemed to be a pretty remarkable feat. After cautioning the group for hours that there may not be many animals the guide could safely let his guard down knowing that we got our money’s worth and then some.
If a picture is worth a thousand words then being there is worth a million. It’s just not the same as going to the zoo and seeing caged animals. Seeing them in their natural habitat is amazing.
I’m pretty sure our guide went home that night to brag about all the wildlife he saw that day. It must be a big ego boost for them. Even on the drive back to town I overheard him arguing with the other guides saying how he also predicted that it was going to be a sunny day.