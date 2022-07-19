Since they began keeping records in the 1800s no hurricane has ever made landfall in Costa Rica. We came close a few years ago with one right at the tail end of hurricane season, but as of today we can boast of being a safe country from hurricanes.
That’s at least how I promote the country when organizing exchange groups from Wisconsin.
Recently, a group of high school students visited Costa Rican students for two weeks to really find out what the pura vida was all about. They had excursions, school visits and family outings all planned for the trip and everything started out true to form.
No delays getting in, an excellent first day trip out to a tropical beach island, all followed by getting to their families and spending a day at the host school.
All was well as the following day we had a coffee tour in the morning and the weather couldn’t have been better. In the afternoon we went to the zip line canopy tour, where students would fly through the jungle on a cable.
I had sent them on their way and was just settling down with a cup of coffee and a book to read when I heard a tap. It was like a tap on a snare drum. Except it was coming from the roof and it’s the sign it’s gonna rain. 99% of roofs are metal sheet and not insulated so the rain is heard just as much as it’s felt.
I was just reading but those taps became frequent and by the time it became a full fledged orchestra I started wondering how the group might be doing out there. As they arrived off the last line the only thing that wasn’t rain soaked and drooping were the smiles on their faces. That’s the spirit, I thought. At least it’s not snowing.
What was a great adventure to end the day was only the beginning. We got on the bus to head back to the host school, but it wasn’t long before we came to a standstill. Heavy rain from before caused a landslide and the road was blocked.
Not a big deal in most countries, however in Costa Rica there is really only one road that connects places and detours are hours long. I was a little dejected, but once again the students didn’t seem distraught. Aside from some wet feet, spirits remained high.
On our way back to detour the roads were crowded and slow because of the rain. It was then that families began to send pictures and videos of bridges that had washed out and rivers that had flooded.
At that moment, the host school wasn’t accessible as bridges on both sides had washed out or were closed in an abundance of caution till the rains subsided. Our chances were looking pretty bad and then were officially dashed when a landslide closed the detour we were on.
Students wouldn’t make it back to their families that night. Luckily, I was able to find a nearby hotel for the group that night, got them fed, and their clothes dried.
Once the excitement/commotion of the day had died down I decided to turn on the news to see just what the heck had happened with all this rain. I expected them to lead with the rain, however they were looking 5-6 days out at a hurricane that would potentially make landfall in Costa Rica.
Five years ago I would have sulked, and spent multiple nights sleepless, however I could only smirk at this next challenge mother nature was throwing at us. The forecast projected landfall Friday evening and we were to expect heavy rain and winds for a 24-hour period and high winds. Thankfully, we still had a few days to prepare and the next day we got everyone back to their families and managed to squeeze in another excursion before the weather got bad.
As the days went by the anticipation grew. However, the storm began tracking north and it was now only expected to make landfall as a tropical storm. The exchange ended four days after the storm and besides getting to the airport a few hours earlier than normal to account for any colossal detours the trip back was uneventful.
I was relieved as I thought our landslide and improvised hotel stay was only a preview of worse things to come, but ended up being a bonus and probably one of the highlights of the trip. The storm ended up making landfall in Nicaragua, which preserves Costa Rica’s status as never having a tropical storm/hurricane make landfall in the territory.
With the changing planet, it’s likely that Costa Rica will one day have a hurricane make landfall, but it’s still way too soon to judge its visitability based on weather.
As long as it snows in Wisconsin, the hurricane risk is miniscule in comparison.