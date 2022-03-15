“Kids these days…”
Man, I felt old. I remember as a child hearing adults use that expression and thinking how could we be that much worse than prior generations. I thought as an adult I would never use that expression, however, it has literally been on the tip of my tongue many times the past few months. I wonder though if it’s really the kids that are changing, or if it's the adults.
I’ve been in Costa Rica so long that when I visit the U.S. I see things that just seem strange to me. Wearing sweatpants to school? Sleeping till 10 a.m.? Moving out within a few months of finishing high school?
I have to pinch myself to remember I did those same things growing up, however you don’t see that in Costa Rica. Had I stayed in the U.S. I’d feel indifferent about those behaviors, but having been in Costa Rica for nearly 10 years has me wanting to scold behaviors like that. Kids these days..
In reflecting on those “kids these days” moments it dawned on me that I’ve dedicated my life to facilitating cultural experiences, but also resolving cultural differences and conflicts as well. All of my projects and programs involve bringing people from different cultures and languages together and while for the most part the interactions are good, there are challenging moments as well.
I recently dealt with a situation where a participant was upset because they thought they were being lied to. The participant had asked when someone would arrive and they understood they were being told they would be there “at any moment”. That “any moment” turned into over an hour and led to a heated discussion later.
When I had a chance to find out what happened, it turned out that the word that was being used locally did not translate to any moment but rather to an undefined time. Due to this misunderstanding, the participant felt he was being lied to.
The unfortunate thing was that after the misunderstanding was cleared up the participant still felt betrayed and could never get past that feeling for the rest of the program.
I don’t know if it's maturity, or that I’ve been in Costa Rica so long but to me these cultural misunderstandings are for the most part pretty black and white. Misunderstandings are bound to happen and I’m all about resolving them and moving on.
There’s no point in dwelling on them. We can’t be perfect, but when we’re not it is the ultimate learning opportunity. Making mistakes can be memorable and ensures they’ll never happen again. You only have to say you are embarazado (pregnant) once to ensure you’ll never use that word again to say you are embarrassed.
It just saddens me when people go sour over a misunderstanding and don’t have the capacity to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The person that “lied” to them was a staff member at a hostel that has been in business for 10 years.
I don’t think the hostel would still exist if they lied all the time. Instead of making it a learning experience, they’d rather go write a scathing online review and demand a refund. Kids these days…
What they also don’t realize is the fallout on the other side. In Costa Rica, the second you lose your cool, whether warranted or not, you’ve pretty much exiled yourself. Costa Ricans are some of the nicest people on Earth, when respected. Cross that line though and it’s very hard to get back on their good side.
It is an interesting dynamic as I’ve seen both cultures arrive at an impasse being unable to accept a misunderstanding when it is addressed tensely. Costa Ricans struggle to take a step back and realize no one is trying to hurt them intentionally when they are being spoken to in a direct manner.
That is because the communication in Costa Rica is indirect where everyone saves face and does not want to look bad in public. Direct cultures, such as the U.S., don’t see the harm in being direct, but don’t understand why Costa Ricans beat around the bush and don’t just say what’s on their mind.
Why couldn’t she have just said that she didn’t know when the person would arrive? Why did he get so upset and accuse me of lying? This is probably how both sides went to bed that night.
I can emphasize and understand both perspectives. I’ve been in both of those positions but have achieved enough cultural sensitivity and understanding to assist both cultures in working through tough cultural moments.
My biggest asset the rest of my life I think will be being the cultural bridge to smooth and navigate these situations. I feel like Neo when he finally figured out the Matrix and was able to harness his powers.
I don’t know if I would say I am the one, but kids these days…