Costa Rica is a very seasonal place in terms of weather and tourism. Being tropical, there really are only two seasons: When it’s raining and when it’s not. The temperatures and cloud cover remain mostly unchanged year round leaving rain as the only variable. Locals here will reference seasons on a day to day basis.
They’ll say things such as “Yesterday it was summer and today it’s winter.” which literally translates into that it rained today, but not yesterday. With no concept of snow, the meanings get lost in translation where you have to have experienced true winter to know that winter actually means rainy and summer means dry season in Costa Rica.
Ideally, everyone wants to vacation when it’s not raining so when you can put two and two together you are golden. That works out well in Costa Rica from December to mid April or Easter. The holidays, northern hemisphere winter, and the dry season make it very enticing to vacation.
What happens the rest of the year though you might think?
While the Weather Channel may lead you to believe it is a constant monsoon outside of those months that's rarely the case. I can’t tell you how often someone emails me a few days before arrival disappointed saying that the forecast is for rain every single day of their vacation.
Just because the rain cloud appears on the forecast does not mean the day will be washed out. Storms don’t roll in from the west, but rather develop and dissipate quite spontaneously. It rains somewhere in Costa Rica everyday, but where and for how long is anyone’s guess.
Historically, we’ve just labeled everything outside of high/dry season as low/rainy season but recently I’ve noticed a new trend. Instead of being the low/rainy season, it’s being rebranded as the “Green” season.
The longer I’ve been in Costa Rica the more I’ve come to embrace this season. While the dry season is rain-free, it’s also the brown, windy and dust season, not to mention the wildfire season. Having a dose of rain on the near daily eliminates those inconveniences and is a refreshment, lowering the scorching afternoon heat that would otherwise endure in the dry season.
The tourism industry has taken a liking to the “Green” label as it takes the emphasis off the rain that is a daily occurrence somewhere in Costa Rica and puts the focus on the benefits. Water equals life and you’re much more likely to see flora and fauna when water is plentiful.
You can get some of the most amazing sunrises and sunsets during this time as well as beautiful rainbows. The only time I get a little annoyed with the rain is in October when we have the highest risk of getting all day rains or strings of overcast days with on again off again rains that are usually a bi-product from a hurricane somewhere in the Caribbean.
Locally, we’ve either accidentally or strategically packed our calendars to take the focus off the rain. Starting in July schools take a 2-3 week mid year break and from the end of July till about mid September holidays occur nearly weekly.
Recently, the country has begun to observe holidays on Mondays or Fridays if the day falls Tue-Thur and so we hit a stretch of nearly back-to back to back 3 day weekends. We have an annexation day followed by a Virgin of Los Angeles pilgrimage day that leads into Mother’s day that August 15th and is a national holiday (unlike Father’s day).
Specifically in San Ramon we have events such as Saint Raymond’s day August 30th with the parade of saints which kicks off a week and a half of activities followed closely by Independence day on September 15th.
Something also a little ridiculous is that all the young cousins in my wife’s family have birthdays within a week of each other (including our son) starting in late August. Last year we had 3-4 weekends in a row where we were attending or hosting birthday parties. And by the way, Children’s day is September 9th, another party and present affair.
Things die down after that, but it hasn’t stopped the government from adding a culture day holiday in October and an abolition of the military holiday at the beginning of December which might as well be the official kick off of the high season.
I think it is unfair that weather forecasts blanket Costa Rica in rain most of the year and I like how the tourist industry is fighting back. Rain isn’t intrusive, it’s complementary.
And they are definitely on to something. If you look at any resort area in the Guanacaste region (which is where nearly all the luxury beach resorts are) and zoom out from their manicured properties it’s quite common to see dry forests, cleared farmland, brush and nothing luscious like the inland rainforests you’d expect to be all over Costa Rica. And it looks even worse in the dry season.
So next time you’re looking to travel off season, don’t let the rain discourage you. It’s just the fries that come with the burger. The term “dry” is not going to age well in the era of climate change and global warming and I’m sure they’re already thinking of ways to rebrand that season as well.
Maybe the “flip-flop” season?