Honesty. Truthfulness. Trust.
All values to live by and ones I abide by 99% of the time. However a few days a year I’m a little deceitful and today was one of them.
I welcome a lot of young, first time travelers to Costa Rica. Prior to their trip, all they have to go off are pictures from the internet, guidebooks or whatever their travel agent says to them to get them hyped up for the experience. The hype builds up their expectations and gives them the courage to leave everything behind and go on the adventure of a lifetime.
While that’s all fine and dandy, I’m left to deliver the reality check.
While there are always downsides to even the most positive things, I bring them down softly. The first few days in the country are nice. We go to restaurants, treat ourselves to tours, hikes and participate in popular tourist activities. I might hint that while the rainforest is majestic, it is buggy and that while sunny and tropical, you’ll easily burn at the beach as well.
This is just a setup for the day we go to Las Musas. Las Musas is an outdoor recreation center that has swimming pools, a waterfall, hiking trails, restaurant and plenty of green space to lay out and just relax.
I tell my travelers they’ll get plenty of time to explore the grounds if they give me an hour for a “workshop.” I find a nice shady spot for us to sit in a circle and have everyone close their eyes and take a deep breath. For that brief moment it is just us and the sounds of mother nature.
The rustling of leaves from a gust of wind. The call of a bird high up in a tree. An absolute moment if any, and right as we’re coming off our exhale I drop the hammer on them.
“Everyone, as you exhale, take all those expectations that you had coming to Costa Rica and throw them in the trash.”
Now, it’s time to get serious. Even though we are sitting in absolute paradise fulfilling everyone’s expectations I have to get tough. And I don’t mean insect bite or sunburn tough.
These travelers are not just vacationing, but plan to stay months, possibly years living and working in Costa Rica. I need to know why. Why are they here? Are they looking for a life change or a gap year? Are they running to or from something?
Costa Rica is one of the happiest places on earth, so the tourists say. The vast majority of vacationers would say that knowing their stay is temporary. But what about the long term? You can’t be happy all the time no matter where you live or how familiar you are with a place.
What happens when reality sets in and something impedes your happiness? Like fear, guilt, sadness, anger, low-self esteem etc.
We discuss these emotions, when we’ve experienced them, how we think we’ll experience them in Costa Rica and what we can do to overcome them when we have them. What if you’re afraid to speak Spanish? What if you feel guilt or sadness being away from family? Will you get angry when the power, water, and/or internet goes out?
I tell them my stories and when I’ve been tested by those feelings. I also tell them that it’s no accident I’m still in Costa Rica 10-plus years later. The pura vida lifestyle has its tradeoffs, but if you’re able to adapt you’ll last.
One traveler summed up her happiness on a percentage basis. She tries to feel at least 80% happy with fear, guilt, sadness etc. being as low as possible. She knows it’s difficult to be 100% happy all the time and has ways to manage at less than 100% happy.
Kind of like a lifelong disease. You’ll never completely eradicate it, but you’ll find ways to live with it that you usually won’t even realize it’s there.
We close our workshop talking about how powerful our thoughts are. Say you have a thought or opinion about something. Eventually, that thought will lead to a feeling which will lead to an action.
Do that action enough it becomes your routine and before you know it, it’s your lifestyle. Being abroad, outside of your comfort zone and reinventing yourself, makes it important to have positive thoughts as it can convert quickly into your life.
While only an hour, this workshop is the pause to recalibrate expectations. No one leaves the session devastated or feeling cheated, but with an understanding that it’ll take work to shape the experience.
I have some say in guiding these travelers their first month in Costa Rica and my refrain is this: “You might not get what you want, but you’ll get what you need.”
Nobody wanted or expected a buzzkill settling in at Las Musas, but that was just the first of many things they’ll need to get the most out of their experience in Costa Rica and if I have to set them up or be a little dishonest in prompting them to share their feelings then I’ll justify that as being something that they need.