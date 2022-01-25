“Hey guys, it’s -14 in Minneapolis right now!”
While not the most inspiring of phrases, it was darn near met with a standing ovation. Why? Well, of course everyone was in Costa Rica on the bus to the beach. One year ago they would have only had to walk outside to get that weather, however this year they had bigger things to worry about, like sunburn.
With the pandemic wiping out last year’s trip, the eightth installment of the Pura Vida tour was officially underway. With much of the world undergoing a restart, this was by no means a walk in the park.
With all the starts and stops, openings and closings it’s really hard to believe anything until you see it with your own eyes. Countless times throughout the last year I’d look ahead three months and have all these tours scheduled, however by the time the date would come around 50-75% would be canceled or postponed.
The Pura Vida tour would not let this happen though. The tour comprises University of Minnesota students from various degrees coming to San Ramon for 2 weeks to complete capstone and independent study projects.
This tour was too entrenched at the U and was one of the few study abroad programs to be approved and actually fill this year. This tour is also one of my babies as it was a result of me connecting with a former professor after I graduated from the U of M and got settled in Costa Rica.
With flights hard to come by, they “sacrificed” the holiday and gathered Jan. 1st at the airport to make the journey to Costa Rica. That morning I awoke at the beach and started the year with a walk along the beach with my dogs. It wasn’t long after that I got the messages that the first flight had been canceled, then rescheduled to arrive in the middle of the night, to be delayed causing a connection to be missed… Here we go again, I thought. Well, at least I was at the beach.
The Gods were clearly conspiring against us. You know it’s bad when the professor drops an F-bomb in the group chat on the first day. Needless to say, three flights later, an overnight stay in Chicago and two trips to the airport, they were finally all in San Ramon scarfing down pizza by 4p.m. Jan. 3.
That’s how motivating -14 can be.
Getting started 2 days later didn’t dampen anyone’s spirit though. The first day was a beautifully sunny day and we enjoyed a great walk through town visiting some of our old project sites and having a chance to catch up.
The students are new each year, but the professors are constants and now have their own strong ties to the community. The following day we made a special trip to San José to visit the workplace of our former Pura Vida tour assistant.
In the two years since the last trip she graduated with an advanced university degree in social work and got a full time job. Her years assisting us no doubt helped qualify her for the position and it was great to see her success first hand.
After that, it was already time for the beach weekend. I guess you could say that was the silver lining of arriving two days late, is that the beach came that much sooner. The second week of the trip they are probably going to pay for it though.
I want to pinch myself, but I hope this is really the turning point where international travel can get on a solid post-pandemic/new normal routine. I hope the starts and stops are done, and that the fear of lockdowns/quarantines are behind us. If this group can do it in a new era, then others should be able to follow suit.
Back in the good old days, our biggest worry was how long it was going to take to get through immigration and customs. That is still an issue, but is dwarfed by all the new measures in place. Actually, Costa Rica doesn’t ask for too much out of the ordinary besides a health pass and insurance if you’re not vaccinated. The struggle for travelers tends to be getting in and out of their home countries.
I’m excited to also restart winter exchanges this month and my calendar is still fairly loaded for the next few months with other immersion programs, which in the past would have begun to dwindle by now.
While it may not have been easy, the struggle was still well worth it for this group. With my previous winter exchange travel nightmares, I could totally empathize.
The next month will surely shed light on the state of travel for me, especially internationally. I’m much more prepared to expect the unexpected and just roll with the punches.
Next up: COVID test this week to see if I’ll be allowed to travel to the US with the exchange group. Stay tuned as my next article could be quite an adventure. You’ll know if I lead with a curse word.