Probably the best part about living in Costa Rica is not having to deal with winter.
Despite being a year long resident I still visit for a few weeks every January. Every time I return from that trip, everything seems so refreshed. Coming from short, cold days, huddled up at home or in other buildings to just opening the window and letting everything in can’t be matched.
To walk outside and feel natural heat from the sun has no other comparison. They say if you’re cold you can always wear more layers, however that doesn’t sound like living to me if layers and indoor heating are required for survival.
It might seem like I do snow angels in my lawn to take in the sun when I get back to Costa Rica, but I’ll always complain more than most about the weather, whether hot or cold (but mostly cold).
When I met the love of my life, the climate couldn’t have mattered less. While everyone pictures the hot tropical beaches when they think of Costa Rica, the true beauty for most lies in their climate zones.
In Costa Rica, the temperature never changes. We have sunny days/seasons and rainy days/seasons, but you’re not going to see the temperatures fluctuate much. If you live on the coast it’ll be hot and up on the mountains it’ll be cold (relatively speaking).
The secret to temperature in the tropics is your elevation.
For me, I ended up settling about 1,000 feet above sea level which corresponds to highs in the upper 70s / low 80s and nights in the mid 60s. Not hot enough for A/C, but not cold enough for heat either. Basically, it’s spring everyday. Despite all this, I still complain, but not for obvious reasons.
While I’m definitely spoiled living in one of the best climates on earth (and not too far from a blue zone either) it’s a pain in the a** anytime I leave town. My body has become accustomed to this specific temperature band that whenever I go anywhere I’m uncomfortable.
I’ve lost the grit of the midwest winters.
I went to Wisconsin last November for a week and it took about 4-5 days before I could wear short sleeves. I also have to be super careful at airports to remember to have something warm on hand. While grateful they have temperature control, they are definitively set to outside my temperature range.
It only takes about 45 min to go down the 1,000ft to get to the coast, however I’m only good in that range for 3-4 days. While I’m more warm blooded than cold blooded I can only embrace the heat so much before I’m relegated to an air conditioned room or the pool.
I know that sounds harsh if you’re reading this with snow on your lawn and I’m fully aware of how spoiled I am but, I’m truly hopelessly spoiled. A few years ago I moved a few blocks from my old home that is at a slightly higher elevation. Call me crazy, but even that move strained my body.
Where I live now, it's just a bit more crisp in the mornings and evenings and the wind catches you just a bit more, but that was enough for me to go full on pjs at night as well as sweatshirts and the occasional winter hat if going out.
That last part I’m not proud of because I remember when I first arrived here I could go short sleeves any night of the year and feel comfortable. Now, any little thing can trigger something.
Got a little wet in the rain? Week long cold. Wearing short sleeves on a breezy night? Cue the head cold the next morning. Walk barefoot on the cold tile floor? Take your pick, I’ll pay for it somehow.
The funny part is my mother in law always would scold me when I did these things and I never paid any attention to her as I still had my Wisconsin grit. She’s been in this town nearly 70 years and while I didn’t believe her at first it’s so true your body adjusts to the climate.
In my case I feel my body has let me down and has gotten lazy in protecting me like it used to. Or maybe I’m just getting old?
I used to think we just complained about the weather because there was nothing else to talk about, but now I’ve become self aware of my situation. On the bright side, I can still wear sandals any day of the year and it’s much easier to reach for a beer or cocktail when it gets just a little too warm and to go for hot chocolate or (if I’m feeling bold), join the elders for a shot of whisky when it gets cool.
I always look forward to my winter pilgrimage though. There’s been enough time in between visits and I know I’ll be back home before the weather becomes unbearable.
I may never get my grit back but that’s a small price to pay being able to go sockless every day.