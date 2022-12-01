Alliant Energy seeks applications for their 2023 Innovation Scholarships. Up to 25 students will receive $1,000 scholarships to help reach their academic goals.
Applicants for the annual scholarships are asked to write an essay that identifies a problem in their community and present their own innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
“As I move onto the next chapter of my life, this scholarship will allow me to worry less about finances and more about learning,” said Mason Maeder, 2022 Innovation Scholarship recipient and University of Wisconsin-Madison student. “I hope one day I will be able to help students achieve their dreams, just as Alliant Energy is helping me achieve mine.”
Scholarship recipients will be selected based on essay content, participation in leadership roles, volunteer work and community service, activities and grade-point average.
Applicants must be enrolled in their first full-time program at an undergraduate school. They also must be less than 25 years old and either a dependent of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.
Students can submit applications online at Alliant Energy Innovation Scholarship Program (scholarsapply.org). The application deadline is February 15, 2023.
In addition to Innovation Scholarships, several scholarship opportunities are available through Alliant Energy’s partner schools and aim to empower students to pursue careers in the energy industry. More information on the Innovation Scholarships, as well as a full list of scholarships offered by Alliant Energy, can be found here.
In 2022, 101 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy. These contributions totaled more than $119,000 to offset tuition costs and student loans.