The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom.
The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb. 21, 2023, and April 4, 2023. According to a news release from the group, the court’s structure, the impact of recent decisions on gerrymandering and voter rights, and the future of the court will be discussed by panelists:
Christa Westerberg, Partner with Pines Bach LLP Litigation Practice Group, co-Vice President of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, State Bar of Wisconsin’s Administrative and Local Government Section Board Member
Robert Yablon, Associate Professor of Law and Faculty Co-Director of the State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin Law School
Moderator: Marjorie Schuett, LWVDC Secretary and Board member; member of LWVDC Voter Service Committee
LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.
“The future of Wisconsin will likely be shaped by the state Supreme Court elections this spring,” read the news release.
For more information or to register, visit lwvdanecounty.org. Email specific questions to program@lwvdanecounty.org.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.