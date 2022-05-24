At Verona Area High School there is a prominent culture of fulfilling volunteer hours, awarding silver cords, and the sustainment of National Honor Society memberships. As a rising senior at VAHS and a member of both Silver Cord and NHS, over the past year I’ve noticed a troubling and inward-looking culture of service at Verona.
These experiences have made me wonder: how many of these volunteer hours are actually serving our community?
An article by Adam Davis (2006) titled “What We Don’t Talk About When We Don’t Talk About Service” explores the most fundamental themes of service and why we, as a society - and more specifically, people of privilege - are drawn to serve others.
Spoiler alert, it’s complicated.
The VAHS service culture is one of obliged volunteerism that benefits only the server, and honestly, just looks good on college applications. Over the years, I have witnessed many of my peers who are trying to reach their volunteer hours get swept into an ideology of quantity over quality instead of serving our communities in beneficial ways.
The service that is performed is rarely serving disadvantaged groups, which isn’t inherently bad, but it’s also not inherently good. Service is more layered, complex, and nuanced than the simplistic take I think I, and many of the students around me, are accustomed to.
As Adam Davis simply puts it “service is not simple,” so we must look at the multifaceted reality of the topic, and the approach of mutually beneficial service. I could write this letter and tell every educated and privileged student at Verona to start going into disadvantaged or marginalized communities to perform ‘better,’ more altruistic service work. However, that would ultimately lead to the same problematic dynamic that exists in our society today where people serve for their own benefit. The white savior complex would likely come into play.
So instead, I urge the entire VAHS community to cultivate a culture where we are oriented towards performing service that actually takes interest in our community’s welfare that may benefit both the server and the served; a culture of reciprocity. This too, although, is not simple.
It is difficult to find, cultivate and perform perfectly reciprocal relationships. Because of its difficulty, we often ignore thinking about these dynamics altogether. However, that is the very thing that defines and contributes to the conformity of a self-centered and self-prioritizing service culture.
As Adam Davis puts it: “To talk of service, to really look at it, would require us to look closely at inequality. This is a difficult and uncomfortable place to look.”
So, how will we change that?
While I certainly do not have all the answers, I do know one thing: we must confront the truth, acknowledge the reality of our school’s misconceptualized ideology of service, and use a critical lens to dig into the discomfort surrounding the topic. Once we do this, we can begin to change how we act on our calls to service and defy the systemic roots of the issue.
Here is a series of actionable items that I believe can be referred to and implemented by not only my peers, but Verona’s entire community:
When considering how you are going to fulfill your volunteer hours, it is important to seek out groups or organizations that are run by the community/a member of the community they are serving.
Question your own incentives. What will I receive and what do I have to offer? Will I learn something? Am I threatened by the idea of equity for the community I am serving? And possibly the most important question to ask yourself; is this act of service a move towards equity? (2006)
Consider exploring an opportunity for service-learning. Instead of entering a community and giving yourself a pat on the back for the work you are doing, take the time to engage in and educate yourself on the community. Learn about and think critically of the systems of power that are necessitating the service you're performing and how to disrupt them.
Finally, act! Use your own privilege, whatever it may be, and leverage the power that comes with it in your community through the redistribution of resources such as time and money.
Here are some local organizations I would recommend looking into and working with:
Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability - farleycenter.org,
Upper Sugar River Watershed Restoration - uppersugar.org
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County - bgcdc.org
I hope you consider and bring forth with you these thoughts on service at its most powerful!