I have been riding my bicycle to work at the Verona Public Library during the warmer months for seven consecutive summers. As the weather gradually turns colder, I am pushing myself to stay on the bike for just a few more days to reach my cumulative goal of 8,000 commuting miles.
Unfortunately, I am not one of those guys who can ride all-year long. I wish I could, because I really enjoy the simple pleasures of hopping on my trusty steel-frame, and taking it for a spin. But I just cannot.
I cheerily describe myself as a “fair-weather bicyclist,” but the humble truth is that my ears, nose, and throat have always been my Achilles heel. Recognizing our limitations, and working with what we have is an imperative at any age. Being grateful and appreciative for what we can do is far better (and healthier) than comparing ourselves to others.
When I ride my bicycle, it encourages me to be mindful and present in the moment, and not look too far ahead. Nevertheless, I must say that I really look forward to reaching my particular destination.
As a Reference Librarian, I work with a wide variety of patrons with an equally wide variety of needs and expectations. Every day is truly unscripted. I never know who, or what kinds of questions will appear. Accessibility, acceptance, and openness certainly have a way of keeping things interesting and engaging. In many respects, the library is clearly a two-way street. I ask you: is there any other way to travel?
My workplace occupies a rather special place in our society. Very few public spaces in our communities are open and welcome to everybody. Allow me say that in another way to reinforce the enormity of what might otherwise seem quaint and pedestrian: the library is a place for everyone.
Speaking of communal diversity, the library will host a traveling exhibit beginning Wednesday, November 2 entitled: We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers. Viewers will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with some of our LGBTQ+ visionaries, changemakers, and storytellers. The display will be on-view until Tuesday, November 29.
Now that the Pandemic is winding down, people are rediscovering the library and all that it means to them. Patrons are once again casually stopping by the Reference Desk to say hello, share a few anecdotes, express sincere gratitude, or discuss matters of wider significance. In some ways, we are reassessing, or perhaps even relearning, what it means to live in a civil society again.
On average, roughly four times per season, I am verbally harangued and/or honked at by motorists for slowing them down. It happens every year. There is a stretch of road near the Beltline where the designated bike lane disappears, and I have no choice but to temporarily commandeer one of the traffic lanes.
Conflict ensues, even though technically, I have the right-of-way. With 4,000 pounds of motor vehicle versus my 20 pounds of bicycle, I am the undisputed underdog in these repetitive skirmishes.
This year, I have had eleven encounters of this nature. More than twice the yearly average, and nearly three times what I normally experience. Perhaps this quotidian statistic indicates a larger pattern of impatience and intolerance?
Something is definitely going on, and to my mind, discussion seems prudent.
Which allows me to conveniently circle back to our upcoming LGBTQ+ exhibit in the library. Having given you an inkling of what it is like to ride a bicycle shoulder-to-shoulder with motorists, permit me to suggest one possible take-away from this column: there are many ways to encourage folks to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.
Visiting your local library (and checking out the exhibit) is a great option if riding a bike is simply not in your wheelhouse.