“Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you. I could play the blues and then not be blue anymore." - B.B. King
When I was a kid, my dad often played an 8-track tape (kids -- Google “8-track tape”) called Evolution of the Blues. This tape was in heavy rotation at our house during barbeques and evening bridge parties. Later, as an adult, I found a CD version (kids -- Google “CD”) and bought one each for my dad and me.
Years later, my dad became ill with a brain disorder that left him incapable of speaking or coordinating movement. As a once active and social person, it was very difficult for him and everyone who knew him.
One day as a respite for my mom, I took my dad out for a drive. I popped in my copy of Evolution of the Blues, and we took off covering some of his old Madison stomping grounds.
Immediately, his eyes brightened with recognition, and he moved his body and clapped his hands to the rhythm of the music. Even though he could not speak, he was able to communicate his joy.
The concept of using music in those with dementia, Alzheimer's, and other cognitive or physical disorders has long been studied. The national Music and Memory program maintains, "Personalized music can activate cognition and improve family visits in assisted living communities, and boost spirits and decrease pain in patients in hospitals."
The Verona Public Library is fortunate to be a participant in the Music and Memory program. The library offers personalized playlists for those with dementia or a related challenge.
Library staff will meet and discuss preferred types of music to build the playlist and will later curate a customized selection of songs for the individual. The library also currently has four memory kits available for check out, with one focusing on music. This kit contains a CD, instruments, and activities to stimulate interaction and memory.
And, of course, don't forget the hundreds of CDs available for checkout at the library. Ranging from country to jazz to pop, I am sure there is a CD out there that will stoke some fond memories.
Music helps not only those with a cognitive decline but offers significant benefits to people of all ages. Research from the American Psychological Association reveals listening and playing music can boost immunity and decrease stress. Listening to music can also help to improve memory, sleep better, and manage pain.
Music plays such an essential part in our lives, from what our caregivers play for us as children to what we choose as teens to what may spark a memory when we are older. I still play Evolution of the Blues, and when I do, I always picture my dad as a young man enjoying his music.
My kids will likely feel the same way when they play a Prince album for me (kids -- Google “Prince.”)
Just kidding, everybody knows Prince.