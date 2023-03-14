As many of you know, March is Women's History Month. As you may not know, each year Women's History Month is assigned a different theme.
This year, the theme is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” It seems fitting then that we at VPL make a special effort to put our patrons in touch with those stories.
Easy, you may be thinking, just head to the back of the adult non-fiction section where the biographies are kept and select away.
Ha! Not so fast!
An interesting aspect of biographies in libraries is that they can be classified under several different categories. or example, a biography of tennis legend Serena Williams is almost always classified under "sports" (and thus in a different section from biographies) but a biography of actress Elizabeth Taylor might be classified under either general biographies or “entertainment”, depending on its focus.
Jane Goodall biographies are with the “wild animals” books because of her work with primates. Confused yet?
The different locations are related quirks of the Dewey Decimal System. Don't worry though, you can always look up a specific individual on LINKcat, our digitized catalog, or ask a staff member here for help.
And, for this important month, we have made it easier than ever to track down women’s stories in the library. Specifically, we have marked the locations on our shelves where these books can be found with little signs which say "Women's History.”
And, this is true not just in our adult non-fiction section but throughout the library, including children's picture books, early readers, children's non-fiction and our teen area.
So please, stop in soon and connect with a woman’s story that resonates with you or your child.
Happy hunting!