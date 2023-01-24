Happy New Year!
For many of us it’s a time of fresh opportunity to commit to lingering goals. 2023 will be the year I lose the weight or get the promotion or travel somewhere new … there is a sense that anything is possible if we just name it. And yet, according to the time management firm Franklin Covey, 1/3 of resolutions don’t make it past the end of January.
The reason for this, says Susan Welashenk, Ph.D, is that our resolutions are often too broad. We tend to frame them in terms of the end result rather than the process we need to employ to get there. The resolution to exercise more, for example, is less likely to succeed than specifically resolving to spend an extra 15 minutes per day on the treadmill.
Like many, I too have made my share of overly broad New Year’s resolutions, and, as statistics suggest, I am usually unsuccessful in realizing them.
This year, though, I am making a resolution to read more books. “Too broad!” you’re thinking! OK, then I am making a resolution to read one book, strictly for pleasure, every month. “Too easy!” you’re thinking - you work in a library.
Well, yes and no. It has been my intention since I started to work at the Verona Public Library to read more, and the idea of a book a month just for fun has seemed like a reasonable objective.
But the obstacles I’ve faced are much like those most of you face - I read a lot for work, I enjoy time with my family, I need to spend time driving, cooking, cleaning, binging Netflix series, etc. Books just for pleasure inevitably end up with less priority status.
Well, not anymore in 2023. Let me share with you my new process. First, I am expanding my definition of what it means to “read” a book. Just because I may not be holding it in my hands and looking at its words does not mean I can’t enjoy a book.
VPL has play-away books (you only need a cheap pair of headphones to listen to these), books on CD, books for e-readers on our website and even (through the Libby App) audiobooks books available for digital download. This means I can be cleaning, exercising, and even driving while enjoying a book, and I can share them with my family when we travel together.
As for my Netflix habit? I confess: it’s true crime shows. Not to worry: the SCLS digital library has plenty of excellent true crime books!
Next in my process, I am increasing the odds that I will actually enjoy the books I select. Too often, I’ve chosen a book because its title is appealing or critics have buzzed. These are reasonable bases for selection, but with the help of VPL’s e-resources and a feature called Novelist (available on our website for both children and adults), it is possible to find book suggestions based on authors I’ve enjoyed reading, genres I like or want to try, and books recommended by librarians.
This service is also available at the reference (and children’s) desk, in person or by phone. Pleasure reading should be pleasurable and not a slog to endure just because I’ve started a book and feel like therefore I should finish it!
Finally, I am going to plan in advance so that the titles I want are ready for me when I want to read them. Just like you, I have been excited to read certain books only to find they are unavailable to check out.
This year I am going to spend the extra minute or two to place books on hold (a feature available on our website, or else you can call the library’s main number and ask for help) so that I don’t have to rely on chance to find the books I’m interested in.