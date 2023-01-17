This year’s Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22. Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures, such as China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam and other countries.
Unlike Western’s New Year celebrations, Lunar New Year celebrations tend to be for multiple days – 15 days to be exact. Although traditions may vary from region to region, village to village, and even family to family, many of celebratory ancient customs are still observed today.
Lunar New Year, specifically Chinese New Year, has a history of about 3,500 years. The fixed date of the first day of the first month in the lunar calendar was established in the Han Dynasty (202 BC – 220 AD).
However, over the next few dynasties, the first day of the first month was used as a dedicated time to offer sacrifices to ancestors or gods to bless harvests for the new year. It was until the Qing Dynasty the celebratory customs became similar to those of modern times.
Each culture celebrates Lunar New Year differently with various foods and traditions that symbolize prosperity, abundance, and togetherness. In preparation of the New Year’s festivities it is very common to thoroughly deep clean the house as it symbolizes “sweeping away any ill-fortune from the previous year and to make way for good luck in the new year.”
As for decoration, there may be red paper cuttings, red lanterns, red flowers as red is an auspicious color. The color red is also believed to denote prosperity and energy, which wards off negativity. After the house is cleaned and decorated, it is customary to celebrate at home with family.
One common practice is the red envelopes. Usually, red envelopes are given to children by adults in hopes to keep evil from the children, keep them healthy, and give them a long life.
Like many other holidays, Lunar New Year has some traditional delicacies that vary depending on each country and community. “Jiaozi,” or dumplings, are staple for Lunar New Year celebrations since the shape of the dumpling resembles ingots, ancient pieces of gold. “Nian gao,” or sweet rice cake, is a must during celebrations because “nian gao” is a homonym for “grow every year,” so people associate it with promotion and prosperity.
“Yu,” or whole fish, is another essential dish in the Lunar New Year as the pronunciation of fish sounds similar to fortune and surplus. Another common household item, the mandarin oranges, can be also used for decorations and or gifts as it is believed to bring riches into your life.
Moreover, each year the Lunar calendar is represented by one of 12 zodiac animals, which are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. In addition to the animals, five elements of earth, water, fire, wood and metal are also intertwined with the zodiac animals.
For instance, 2023 is the year of Water Rabbit, which has characteristics of being calm, intuitive, and thoughtful. Similar to our Western horoscope, people associate each animal sign with certain characteristics and may also be used for compatibility and fortune telling.
Lunar New Year is a special and festive time of year as it gathers friends and family together over multiple days of feasting and celebration. For local celebrations, Verona Public Library is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year Lion Dance performed by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association. Happy Lunar New Year! 新年快樂! Wish everyone prosperity and good fortune for the year of 2023!