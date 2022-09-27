Healthy sleep is essential for optimal physical health, immune function, mental health, and cognition. Insufficient sleep is a public health problem: nearly 30 percent of adults in the United States report sleeping six or fewer hours per day.
Studies have shown that getting sufficient sleep helps lower risk for serious health problems, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease, improve brain health and prevent Alzheimer’s disease, improve mood, and many more benefits.
Healthy sleep is about quantity and quality. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours a night for adults age 16-64 and 7-8 hours a night for adults age 65 and over. In addition, quality is also just as important.
Good quality of sleep means not waking up frequently, going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day, and waking up feeling refreshed.
If you are having difficulty getting good quality sleep, first try to figure out the reason. Sleep disturbances are multifactorial, most of the time it is difficult to pinpoint on one specific reason.
Here are a few examples of causes: anxiety, depression, pain, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, side effects from medications, and or late night caffeine and alcohol intake. Once you determine a probable cause it may be beneficial to seek professional help to improve your quality of sleep.
Here are ten tips for getting healthy sleep: keep a consistent sleep schedule, set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least seven hours of sleep, use your bed only for sleep and sex, keep the bedtime temperature between 66-68F, reduce your fluid intake before bedtime, turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime, limit large meals before bedtime, avoid drinking caffeine in the afternoon or evening, avoid alcohol before bedtime, and if unable to fall asleep after 20 minutes in bed try a quiet activity without a lot of light.
University of Wisconsin Integrative Health Program focuses on health and healing from the body, mind, spirit, lifestyle perspective. From their website, useful articles and handouts are available to the public regarding poor sleep habits and provide useful tools to counteract the habits.
Another useful resource is the National Sleep Foundation. On their website there is an abundance of articles, tools and printouts discussing various reasons for poor sleep and the importance of changing these habits to improve sleep quality.