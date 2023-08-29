Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years, usually between the ages of 47 and 55 years.
It typically occurs when a woman has not had a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months and is considered a normal part of aging. Menopause starts when menstrual periods become more irregular and lighter.
This is a transition when women may start to experience hot flashes, night sweats, genitourinary symptoms, or mood changes. Understanding and effectively managing these symptoms can lead to a smoother transition and improved quality of life.
Perimenopause, or the menopausal transition, is characterized by a persistent decline in ovarian function and hormonal fluctuations that may cause bothersome vasomotor symptoms (i.e., hot flashes and night sweats), genitourinary symptoms (e.g., vulvovaginal irritation and dryness, dyspareunia, or urinary problems), and or mood changes.
Navigating menopausal symptoms requires a holistic approach that addresses physical, emotional, and lifestyle changes. By implementing these strategies and seeking guidance from healthcare providers, women can embrace this new phase of life with grace and confidence, ensuring a smoother transition and improved overall well-being.
First and foremost, a healthy diet is always important, especially during menopause to support bone and cardiac health. A diet rich in Calcium, Vitamin D, and Omega-3 fatty acids would provide a strong foundation for bone and cardiac health.
Furthermore, physical activity would provide excellent muscle strengthening and osteoporosis prevention. A 2011 Cochrane review found that non-weight-bearing, high-force activities such as progressive resistance strength training was most effective in increasing femur neck bone density, whereas combinations of aerobic activity and weight-bearing and resistance exercises improved bone density of the spine.
Vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, are among the most common and bothersome symptoms of menopause. These symptoms can be managed with hormonal or non-hormonal therapies. Non-hormonal options include some antidepressant medications, which have been found to reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes.
Other non-hormonal options include Gabapentin, Pregabalin, and Clonidine. Remember it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional prior to starting any new treatments. Hormone therapy, in particular, has potential risks and benefits that need to be carefully considered.
Genitourinary symptoms of menopause, including vaginal dryness, discomfort, and urinary issues, can be distressing for many women. Fortunately, there are various treatment options available to help manage these symptoms and improve overall comfort.
Water-based vaginal moisturizers and lubricants may help maintain the vaginal lining and reduce friction, respectively. Localized estrogen therapy with vaginal estrogen creams can be effective in relieving dryness and discomfort without significantly affecting systemic estrogen levels.
Surprisingly, pelvic floor exercises are a great way to help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve urinary control, particularly beneficial for women experiencing urinary incontinence.
Depending on the severity of your symptoms, a combination of treatments may be recommended. It is essential to work closely with a healthcare provider to determine the best treatment approach. For a more holistic approach, UW Integrative Health provides alternative approaches for menopausal symptom management, including herbal medicines and acupuncture.