Skin cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer worldwide, with its incidence steadily rising over the past decades. As of 2020, skin cancer is ranked top 10 cancers in the United States.
Of the three different skin cancers, melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancers. In 2020, 77,230 new cases of Melanoma of the skin were reported in the United States, and 8,214 people died of this cancer.
In general, there are three different types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, typically appearing on sun-exposed areas like the face and neck. It usually manifests as a flesh-colored bump or a waxy, pearly nodule that may ulcerate and bleed.
The second form of skin cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, which arises from the squamous cells in the skin’s upper layers. It often, as well, occurs on sun-exposed areas, including the face, ears, lips, and hands. They present as scaly red patches, an open sore, or a raised growth with a central depression.
The most aggressive and last form of skin cancer is melanoma. It develops from the pigment-producing cells called melanocytes and can occur anywhere on the body, even in areas not exposed to the sun. Melanoma usually presents as an irregularly shaped mole with asymmetrical borders and varying colors.
Causes for skin cancer are the same for all three different forms except for melanoma. The first most common cause is excessive exposure to UV radiation from the sun or tanning beds since the UV radiation damages the DNA in skin cells, increasing the likelihood of mutations that lead to cancerous growths.
Additionally, people with fair skin, light hair, and light-colored eyes are more susceptible to skin damage from UV radiation. As for melanoma, individuals with a family history of melanoma are at a higher risk of developing the disease themselves.
Preventative skin cancer care plays a vital role in reducing the risk of developing skin cancer and promoting overall skin health. Skin cancer is largely preventable by adopting protective measures such as regular self-examinations, using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding harmful habits like sunbathing or indoor tanning.
MoleMapper is an excellent way to document and track skin lesions to see if they are changing or evolving. It is a mobile application that allows users to capture pictures of their moles and use it as a baseline for future comparisons. Additionally, it educates users to use the ABCDE criteria (asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation, diameter and evolving) to evaluate their moles.
By adopting sun-safe practices, individuals can reassuringly enjoy and spend their summer time outdoors with friends and family.