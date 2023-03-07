Recently in the United States, there is significant increased familiarity with acupuncture and U.S. patients have sought acupuncture as a nonpharmacological treatment for multiple diseases and symptoms.
The World Health Organization (WHO) published a review and analysis of acupuncture reports on controlled clinical trials which proved acupuncture as an effective treatment in a list of more than 60 medical conditions, diseases and symptoms. Not surprising, as acupuncture is one of several elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and it has a history of more than 2,000 years of use.
The origins of acupuncture stems from Traditional Chinese Medicine and as part of TCM, it is based on the belief that health is maintained by balancing two opposing forces, yin and yang. Thus, disease is a result from blockages of energy flow, or qi, caused by imbalance of yin and yang.
By inserting very thin needles at strategic points of the body, which are called meridians, the purpose is to restore the balance of yin and yang. From a Western perspective, the insertion of fine needles causes release of endorphins, the body’s natural pain-killing chemicals, and by affecting the part of the brain that governs serotonin, a brain chemical involved with mood.
In 1997, the National Institute of Health (NIH), formally acknowledged acupuncture for its value in not only relieving pain, but also nausea after surgery or chemotherapy, and morning sickness. In addition, WHO, published an official report listing diseases and conditions such as, headache, rheumatoid arthritis, essential hypertension, primary dysmenorrhea, and more, to be effectively treated by acupuncture.
With the rising interest in acupuncture, more literature and research will continue to grow and expand to support acupuncture as a nonpharmacological treatment for various symptoms, diseases, and conditions.
Overall acupuncture is a great alternative or adjunctive treatment modality as it is generally quite safe, and the complication rate appears to be quite low. The needles are a much smaller diameter than IV or injection needles, and most people find them less painful since needles are not hollow.
You may find an acupuncturist in the community or find a licensed physician certified in acupuncture. Luckily, over the years, gradually more and more insurance companies are covering acupuncture costs for patients.
You may find more resources about acupuncture through UW Madison Integrative Medicine Department as well as finding a licensed physician practicing acupuncture.