During the holiday season, it is very easy to lose yourself in all the festivities whether it is gathering with friends or families or shopping for holiday gifts for loved ones.
I believe it is still important to practice self-care during this time to carry yourself through the new year and develop lasting new year resolutions. Many have found interest in meditation, yoga, Pilates, reading books or other methods for decompressing but I have found Tai Chi as a perfect combination of exercise and meditation.
For those who are unfamiliar with Tai Chi, short for Tai Chi Chuan, it is a mind-body exercise rooted in multiple Asian traditions. “Tai’ translates as “great” or “large”. “Chi” is used as a superlative, for example, “biggest” or “most ultimate.” Together they are used to characterize the philosophical concept of “supreme ultimate.”
Tai Chi integrates slow, intentional movements with breathing and cognitive skills. With these mind-body exercises, the purpose is to strengthen, relax, enhance the natural flow of Qi and improve health. “Qi” refers to “life force”, the energy that powers our body and spirit. When Qi flows freely in our body, the body is balanced and healthy. But, if the Qi becomes blocked, it can cause physical, mental, or emotional ill health.
Research have shown great health benefits such as balance, cardiovascular health, the immune system, sleep, psychological well-being, and other aspects of health. For instance, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that Tai Chi can improve both balance and movement control for people who have Parkinson’s disease.
Another study conducted in Taiwan shows that participants with high blood pressure who performed 12 weeks of Tai Chi had marked improvements in blood pressure as well as anxiety levels as compared to participants who remained sedentary. Anybody can learn and enjoy this activity, including children, people with a disability, and older generations. A small study investigating the effect of Tai Chi on asthmatic children showed that Tai Chi can improve pulmonary function of asthmatic children.
One of the consequences of studying Tai Chi is the creation of simplified protocols used in clinical trials. These simplified protocols slowly transitioned into programs utilized in society such as Tai Chi for Balance, Tai Chi for Parkinson’s, Tai Chi for Multiple Sclerosis, Tai Chi for Arthritis, and, even, Tai Chi for Depression.
Although these specific protocols have not been individually studied for these specific conditions it is without a doubt that Tai Chi is beneficial to all sorts of health conditions.
With this in mind, here is a simple breathing technique to improve awareness, focus and intention of empowering yourself for better health. First, sit comfortably, feet flat on the ground, palms resting on your thighs, eyes closed, and sitting upright. Relax your face, body, and mind.
As you slowly inhale through your nose, imagine having a balloon in your abdomen that you want to inflate. As you exhale, slowly breathe out the air as if the balloon is deflating. With the next breath, move your arms in front of your abdomen to mimic and encourage the expanding of the balloon. As you exhale, relax your arms to a neutral position, palms facing inward toward the abdomen.
Try this breathing exercise 10 to 30 cycles and observe any changes in your body.
For more resources, “The Harvard Medical School Guide to Tai Chi” by Peter M. Wayne PhD and Mark L. Fuerst, is a great read for anyone who is interested in diving deeper into the history and research of Tai Chi. In addition, in the book, there is an easy to follow 12-week guide to start practicing and implementing teachings of Tai Chi into your life.
University of Wisconsin Integrative Health Program also provides additional reputable resources such as books, YouTube Videos, and research about Tai Chi in their Physical Activity Form