Most people I talk to assume that being a librarian, I have a degree in English, but it’s far from the truth.
My undergraduate degree was in fine art: photography, and I never thought I’d work in a library. There were signs I should, however. As a kid, I would make my friends attend “programs.”
As a teen, I designed resource guides and decided I wanted to collect as many old books as I could get my hands on, and after college, I often offered to organize files and books for friends. The thing was that regardless of all of those signs, and even though both my parents were librarians, I didn’t think of libraries as creative enterprises.
While their mission to provide free and open access to knowledge and resources to all has stayed the same, libraries continue to expand what they offer.
Libraries have always fostered the arts. I remember as a child, my family would borrow framed art prints. Back then, I was so excited to choose what we put above the fireplace for the month.
When I was in elementary school, a highlight of my summer was taking part in the library’s talent show with my friends. These are only a couple examples, but certainly, it has always been true that libraries inspire more than reading: they foster creativity.
At some point about 10 years ago after hearing time and time again that I should look into library school, I put my research (i.e. reference) hat on, and started to look into what libraries were up to. I was reminded of those fond memories growing up, and I was excited to discover how the arts were thriving within the field.
I was given the opportunity to interview and work with Librarians at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Madison Public Library’s Bubbler, and the Kohler Art Library. I didn’t know how I was going to contribute to this new generation of library creatives, but I was going to find out!
I went to library school seven years ago, not knowing how I would combine art with what I was learning in school. In 2017, I started my first position as a teen and tween librarian in Vermont. I got to work with amazing young people, borrow meteorites and lunar samples from NASA (moon rocks!), throw enormous parties, make slime, order books for the teen space, hire interns, and so much more.
It was hard work, but as you might guess, it was also a blast!
Regardless of the great experiences, I felt the pull to create, and even greater still, the pull to come home. I’m originally from Monona, and before that, for a very brief time, Verona. There’s a lot to miss in Vermont: the Green Mountains, the enchantment of the small shires, and the lightly sweetened maple soft-serve ice cream Vermont calls “creemees,” but I happily gave it all up for the chance to come home.
I’ve moved out of state before, and every time I move back to Dane County, I have a greater appreciation for this beautiful and special place.
Now, months later, my new title is communications coordinator/reference librarian at the Verona Public Library, but essentially, I’m a graphic artist-librarian. This is a relatively new position, and it feels like a step in the right direction for libraries. I would never have imagined I would get to use my two degrees so harmoniously, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do so.
If you’re in the library or happen to be scrolling through the VPL Facebook or Instagram, say hi! I look forward to meeting you all.