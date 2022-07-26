I wrote this just after sunrise on the Summer Solstice. I woke up at 3 a.m. full of excitement about a new project I have been busy creating in my head/heart. I had so many ideas that I decided to turn on the light and write them down!
Wow! They just kept coming. When was the last time I had that much fun?
Then at 4:15 I heard the first bird call. At first I said to myself it seems pretty early even for the birds. Who gets to be the first bird calling on the sunrise?
I recalled other years that there were so many birds they would wake me with the noise. I love having my window open for fresh air.
Are there fewer birds now? I hope not. I love them and they interact with me constantly. I have a bird feeding station just outside my windows. My parents were avid birders so maybe that rubbed off on me. I don't keep a bird life list, like my parents, but I do spend lots of time watching them.
The birds sang and every now and then I heard muffler truck noise from the highway. What a contrast. I imagined truckers barreling down the highway just focused on where they were going trapped in a small box cut off from life. I felt sad for them.
I focused back on the birds. The sky was getting brighter.
The birds were getting louder. I listened and identified a few by their call. I wondered if they were talking to each other. Or were they just singing for the joy of life? Did they know it was their job to wake up all life for the day?
I've heard that when birds sing we know all is right with the world. Well, I'm guessing that depends on where you live. I know I'm privileged.
I felt so happy right in that moment. What a beautiful symphony. Where have I been other mornings? I've missed it.
While sleeping and dreaming the birds have been showing up every morning until migration takes them south again. We have a few that stay during winter but not enough to make a symphony!
I heard the truckers off and on. Reminding me how lucky I am to be alive and have the time to get up early. Listening to the day wake I feel so alive! I celebrate the full and new moons as a reminder that I am connected to all life cycles.
In some ways I'm getting younger. In some ways I'm aging. I notice some small things changing.
What is growing is my wisdom and patience. I'm grateful I don't have to work but I do want to have things to do that serve others. Serving brings meaning and purpose into my life. I've been searching for an opportunity that will help others connect and remember they are humans. I'm excited that I live in a place that is so close to nature.
Is life easy? No way. Easy sounds boring. I embrace challenge as long as it's not life threatening. I've always heard that we are never given more in life than we can handle. I'm not sure about that.
I know I have been close to the line on that at times. I'm now at a place where I can enjoy life a majority of the time.
Full moon time is a time I celebrate! It's a time to remember what it's like to be a human being. Not so much a human doing. Sitting and watching the sunrise – my favorite time of day – was a lovely reminder of how rich life is.
Someplace along the way I realized that every experience I have is for learning! I also realized that I matter.
We all matter. Life matters.
The longest day, summer solstice, is when the days start getting shorter. The harvest starts ramping up and we have access to the best possible fresh foods. The bounty of harvest reassures and nourishes.
The great outdoors calls and I get as much sun as I can to store up energy for winter. I've chosen to live where I can hear the birds announce that day - reminding me of the simple joys of life.