The word narrative has suddenly been popping up all around me. The words science and data have also become very popular recently.
Words have a way of becoming larger than life at times. A simple definition of narrative is -- a story. Words fascinate me. I can use them to encourage others or my words can be used as weapons.
My intent is to create peace and love with my words a majority of the time.
I've learned that stories I tell myself create the world I live in. It has taken me many years to take full responsibility for the choices that I make.
Making choices, based on what works for me, has to come first so that others will know where I stand. My stories, or narratives, are based on my interpretation of my life experience or thoughts.
In other words, perceptions.
We used to have a saying as kids. Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me. That was not true, but we used those words to try to protect ourselves from words that hurt.
One truth that I hold, is that the words we use matters. How we use them matters too.
I observe daily life and contemplate what kind of narrative I want to live by. The human condition is one of uncertainty. Uncertainty can make me feel anxious, worried and fearful. I can accept uncertainty as a part of life.
I can create stories that give my life meaning and reassurance. My stories work for me but may not work for others. This is where conflict arises. Beliefs are the stories we tell ourselves and others.
I try to practice patience and acceptance of different beliefs. I extend these as gifts. For me to say that someone is wrong, in their beliefs, is not compassion. What works for me may not work for someone else.
My need is for tolerance. Consideration for others’ needs, while not giving mine up, is what life is about for me.
The beauty is that we all have different stories.
For me, learning is exciting, challenging and fun. One of the skills I have studied is called non-violent communication. Marshall Rosenberg was the originator of this style of communication. You can easily look him up. He is no longer with us but his work lives on.
There are practice groups, certified trainers, and many classes and workshops offered world wide. One of the concepts is where feelings come from. Personal perceptions of my experiences tend to build on previous experiences.
Since I don't often encounter danger, most of my feelings come from my thoughts. I get to choose the thoughts I tell myself. These thoughts are built into narratives.
I've learned to trust my feelings as a guide to getting needs and wants met. I believe that this is how humans have lasted as long as we have as a species. Survival depends on being in tune with our feelings.
We have a rich and varied ability to feel. Learning how to self express, in a way that others can hear me, is a lifelong pursuit.
I was not allowed to express my feelings as a child. In fact I was punished when I did. I had to unlearn this as an adult. It's very simple but not so easy.
Negative feelings have great value as they let me know my needs are not being met. I can give myself empathy and then figure out what my need is and try to get it met.
Positive feelings are confirmation that my needs are being met. When I see this I can celebrate.
One of the non-violent language skills I have learned is an Empathy Buddy practice. I have two empathy buddies and we practice for about an hour once a week. It involves taking turns doing deep listening with no talking or response of any kind for 10 minutes each.
The cue is -- what is alive in my life right now? We use a timer. Time is flexible and based on agreement. After the speaker is finished we ask if they would like feedback. If yes, a reflection of what was heard is offered.
I never know what I am going to talk about. I get insight into my feelings. In my work, as an Asian medicine practitioner, I learned that each organ meridian system has an emotion connected with it. There is the belief that most illness/imbalance is caused by too much emotion that never gets expressed.
I also have cards to guide the process. They are called GROK -– as in – I get you! There are feelings and needs cards and there are many fun ways to use them. They help me to be aware of unmet needs including basic needs. I can also run the cards alone to create self awareness.
Through these studies I am reminded that I matter, that all life matters. My focus is on how I can help and support life on this beautiful planet we call Mother Earth.
I choose to believe in the narrative of love and peace. That is the narrative I choose to share with others and it starts with me.