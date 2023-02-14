Since the middle 1990s I have been working with parents to assist them in understanding what midwives have to offer. I've been a birth consultant for almost 30 years.
There are many myths about midwives. They have been practicing for centuries. It could be said that it is one of the oldest professions. Giving birth, and becoming a mother, changed my life in many wonderful ways.
I learned midwives were often the only option for the majority of people, with health concerns, in past times. They practiced evidence based medicine. If a treatment worked it kept on serving those in need over many generations. They used herbal medicines and folk remedies. This caused them to be accused of witchcraft.
Midwives have been practicing in spite of many attempts to eradicate them. They currently practice on a scale from being a very medical model to quite hands off – called the traditional midwifery model. Services offered can include women's health and childbirth.
Childbirth is offered in several different settings. There are hospital based (now called family birthing centers), alternative birth centers, freestanding birth centers and at home for birth place options.
My research indicates the level of unnecessary medical intervention, during birth, has been rising in the U.S. We are one of the worst westernized countries for infant mortality. The average c-section rate is 30% with some hospitals much higher. Most other westernized countries use midwives for the majority of births.
Birth has become over medicalized. Our culture has only been going to the hospital to have babies since the early 1900s. My father was born at home (1919) along with his siblings. They were attended by midwives.
The vast majority of mothers are considered low risk based on evaluation. I had a healthy lifestyle back when I was in childbearing phase. My diet included many fresh whole foods, I exercised and was active. I practiced relaxation and got ample sleep.
I didn't know as much about birth as I do now but I just knew I didn't want to be in a hospital. I was raised on a farm and saw many mammals be born.
I chose to have home birth with a family practice doctor and a midwife in attendance. Family and friends were there too. It was the most empowering thing I ever did! The only reason I had a doctor was to get insurance coverage.
The midwife did most of the work including continuous labor support during the most intense time. My labor was about 12 hours from start to finish. I had textbook labors.
Parents often ask – what about the pain of birth? I had excellent emotional and physical support. I also believed in and trusted birth and my baby. It was challenging at times but with breath work and relaxation, to let my body do what it knew how to do, and being in any position I wanted - it worked! I could also move freely as I had no machines hooked up to me. Being at home I felt safe and comfortable with excellent care.
One of my favorite memories was the golden hour after birth. My child was in my arms and I had time to fall in love with no interruptions. Fathers also have a much more intimate and meaningful experience. Bonding is critically important and needs this special time.
Breastfeeding was a great joy. I had ample support and again I believe that diet, rest and relaxation helped me provide the best nurturing nature provides. I nursed in spite of going to school and working.
Knowing that long term nursing is one to two years I am very happy I was able to do this. With proper help and support most mothers can. Babies born with no medical interventions born alert and instinctively know what to do the vast majority of the time. Private practice lactation help can also be found.
Studies show homebirth, with a qualified midwife, is as safe or safer than birth in a medical facility. It's best if a hospital is 30 minutes away for transfers. True emergencies are very, very rare.
The internet makes it easier to learn about birth options in some ways. It can also lead to more confusion and assumptions. I've noticed that some midwives don't want to have web sites. They prefer to count on word of mouth to get clients. With a big surge of interest in homebirth, there are not often enough midwives.
Insurance can cover homebirth, but many people pay out of pocket, so planning is very important. There are lots of details to cover to find the best care possible.
The best years of my life were when I was giving birth and parenting. There is nothing that compares. I love children and was also a teacher for more than 20 years. Watching a child grow into a happy productive adult can be so satisfying.
It was all so wonderful for me. I want to make sure that all parents know they have options. They can give birth in a place where birth, parents and babies are treated with respect, kindness and consideration. It takes some effort researching and interviewing.
I believe that homebirth is the gold standard. While most birth world-wide still takes place in the home, sadly, many don't have access to medical care when needed.
Childbirth is a journey and has many rewards. If I was a baby, I would want to have the safest, most beautiful birth possible. This is why I do this work.