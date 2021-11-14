Looking back I've realized that living clean, or going green, is a process!
It has taken me years to learn what works for me in my pursuit of health and well-being. A friend once told me that the best health insurance is eating organic.
She had many children and I silently wondered how she could afford that. I was a single mom of one at the time. Anyone who has raised sons knows how much they can eat as a teen, so my budget was a concern.
While I think I had a better than average diet at that time, I had not really made an effort to eat organic. I guess it just seemed too overwhelming. I wasn't even sure what organic meant.
I knew that organic farmers raised their crops without the use of chemicals. I didn't know anything about the soil.
Chemicals kill living microorganisms in the soil. Sure, plants look bigger and these practices may make yields higher, but nutrition is diminished.
I've been learning about the need for bacteria and viruses for digestion, and many other physical processes. I finally got up the nerve to give it a try when my son went off to college. That was more than 20 years ago. Wow.
I noticed that my body was detoxing, but I'm not sure I was aware of that at the time. I just felt kind of tired and wondered what was happening. After a few weeks, I felt better than ever.
I'm guessing it was getting rid of toxins. I now know that it was also due to the foods I was eating being fresh rather than processed. Discovering that it's easy to cook fresh vegetables I embraced eating more of them.
What a wonderful diversity I discovered. Live foods give us a strong life force.
Over time I have learned many things that have helped me enjoy cooking. I've made it simple to buy and prepare foods. Surprisingly, it turned out to be less expensive, or about the same, when I compared what I was spending on a monthly basis.
Life is a tricky balancing act. Other friends question if you can trust organic products. I've noticed that the big box stores are jumping on the bandwagon as they see the profits they can make.
I choose to support local organic farmers and smaller family owned grocers for many reasons.
I want to respect life and use only what I need. I grew up on a farm and I appreciate the amount of effort it takes to grow crops. I want our food products to be making a positive contribution to all life on the planet. Using chemical applications pollutes our water and air.
Chemicals can kill the microbiome in our gut, making digestion difficult, uncomfortable and ineffective making us more susceptible to disease. When babies are born, to a mother who has almost no healthy bacteria, this puts this child at a disadvantage from the start.
It turns out these are passed on from the mother. I was lucky to be born before chemical farming became the norm.
Each and every day, I'm faced with choices and challenges to my health. Starting with slowly dropping the processed foods from my diet, I consume almost none now.
I believe that I matter and that my body deserves the best possible foods. Making healthy food choices is a top priority for me.
It's possible to start an organic trend in your home by knowing that 20% of the produce has 80% of the chemicals. It's easy to learn about this through an organization that publishes a list of which ones to watch out for.
Check out the Environmental Working Group, ewg.org. They have a wealth of information on a variety of topics.
Making conscious decisions is what it takes to keep my body as healthy as possible. Finding sources I trust and am happy to support is my focus.
Nothing is 100% but I'm grateful I can find better choices than I was making in the past. Starting with small steps has kept me on track.