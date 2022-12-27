While being mesmerized by the snow, during a recent storm, I was reminded that Mother Nature is still holding everything together. It's easy to get swept into all the concerns I have for this world.
I realize I get to choose my thoughts each and every day. Thoughts often create my feelings. Gratitude is how I refocus and stay with my desire for love and peace.
I've learned to be creative in getting my needs met. There have been so many external changes to adjust too in the last few years! I have embraced the concept of “chosen family.”
This is about simply making friends with people of all ages. Most of my family is spread out all over the country. Digital communication can only take me so far. I need face to face. I have found friends and neighbors who are my family now.
I have befriended a young couple who need help and support with their toddler! What a joy it is to be with her! She is full of energy and fun!Children who have not started talking yet simply live in the moment.
They are happy most of the time, then sad, maybe mad and happy again in a very short time. They don't get stuck in their emotions. When she is tired she just takes a nap. She is a great teacher for me, reminding me of the wonders of life.
The joy I find in learning new things delights me. Online I discovered an interview of a Belgian man who is married to a Japanese woman. They live in Japan and run their own Asian bodywork school. They were at a market and discovered ancient handmade books.
It turns out these were national treasures! They spent seven years translating them from ancient Japanese, to modern then to English and getting them published. I got a copy and the original text and illustrations are beautiful! The Ampuku Zukai, abdominal acupressure techniques, are very much applicable today!
One of my favorite places is our public library. I think we have the most beautiful library in Wisconsin. This is partly because it's in a county park! The architecture is very impressive. I've always loved the library since childhood.
Our Verona library has wonderful cultural and educational programs for all ages! I'm always reading several books at a time. The library enriches my life.
I love walking in our area! There are so many options for trails, surrounded by nature, close by. Sometimes I just walk the wide streets in my neighborhood. We have many mature trees and custom homes with ample yards. I enjoy checking out their landscaping.
Plants have been found on the curb that I rescue for my gardens. I also rescue things that people throw out. Most often I take them to donation. I like to recycle.
My gardens are resting right now and so am I! Winter is one of my favorite seasons. I grew up with snow. The majority of my ancestry is Scandihoovian. Those of you like me will know what that is! Snow was a big part of life growing up. Sledding, skiing, skating, building forts, was so much fun, and brings fond memories.
No matter how cold it was we just bundled up and out we went. We may not have lasted very long but we loved it. I still like winter sports.
Finding new sources for local organic and pasture raised food continues to delight me. I enjoy finding the best top quality foods direct from the farmers! Fresh is best and local also has many health advantages! The best way to know what I am buying is ask the farmer! I love knowing my farmers personally.
I trust them and feel so happy about how much care they put into growing and raising the foods I eat. I also help a friend with his veggie gardens. I have lots of winter squash stored in my basement. My freezer is full of wonderful bounty too. My garage is a pretty good refrigerator too.
The things I love about the holidays are gatherings with family and friends. I send many holiday cards and stay in touch with friends all over the world. The lights are fun to view right in Verona!
Some people just go all out! I have lights and decorations in my home too. I like to bake some extra fun cookies and share them. I also love to play board games at holiday gatherings. Food and fun sharing brings me joy.
I sent one card that said – The best part of the season is what is in our hearts! Caring for one another and doing kind things to help, a neighbor or friend, mean the most to me. I also help strangers sometimes! I hope everyone will find love and peace in their hearts to share.
This is a great time of year to remember my gratitude for life. The wonder of the many small joys I receive, each and every day, are the joys of being human.