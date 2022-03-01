I've recently been on a tooth adventure.
Last Thanksgiving one of my molars decided to let me know that there was a problem by sending some serious pain signals. I've had no dentist since moving from one state to another. I've been looking but the one I tried was a disaster for a variety of reasons.
So what to do?
I started a journey that turned into a bigger adventure than I dreamed possible. I first went to my regular acupuncture practitioner and got a great deal of immediate relief after the first session.
She gave me herbal tea to take. I also went to a naturopath who suggested hot and cold compresses twice a day. Essential oils helped too. I kept making very positive progress. The pain was down by about 80 percent!
I then realized this tooth had a root canal. I have heard that root canals, while very common, are not recommended in the health circles I frequent.
If nothing else my approach would buy time so I could make a serious inquiry into what kind of dentist to look for. I was thrilled to be making progress.
Asking everyone I came into contact with for referrals, I started a list. A book I found at a local wellness store called, Dental Herbalism, suggested working with a western herbalist. I quickly located one and asked for a consult after speaking with her.
Using herbal tinctures, powdered and dried herbs, I followed her protocol and continued to get very positive results. Tapping and checking biting pressure for pain was also useful. There was no pain but the gum area is still sensitive to touch.
I want to interview any health care practitioner I am considering hiring. There seem to be three types of dental practices. The terms I have come across are conventional, holistic and biologic.
My research has led me to believe that there may be a more individual approach that considers my overall health when working with a dentist. Dentists seem to practice in a variety of ways, in spite of what they may call themselves. I decided that I will have a paid consultation with the finalists from my search, after a brief phone call.
I now know that our teeth are much more than just a lump of bone used to chew our food. They are living organisms. They can be reflective of our overall health. Or they may affect our organs as the acupuncture meridians circulate through them.
In other words they are important and I need to protect and care for them in every way I can.
Over drilled teeth often break and then what? The choices are few, invasive and expensive. In the case of a root canal they can be detrimental to my health if there is undetectable infection. In any health challenge I try the least intervention oriented option first.
I wish I had been educated about how important my diet was as a teen. That is when my teeth developed many cavities from drinking soda and eating candy daily instead of a healthy lunch.
My parents had no idea I was doing this as I was sneaking off to the pool hall at noon. Now I'm dealing with more problems than I wish I had.
I'm hoping that young people, especially parents, can understand that our teeth have to last a very long time. I have longevity in my family so my teeth might have to last until I'm 100 years old!
Diet and the type of dental care I choose can help me reach that goal. I also like the health team approach as it keeps me healthy on so many levels.