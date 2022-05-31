One of my favorite things to do, right here in Verona, is bike riding. What I found most enjoyable was looking at Verona lawns in May.
It was the second year of “No Mow May” month. The city has been encouraging property owners to let their lawns go wild for one month to save the pollinators.
There was a lot of concern the first year it was adopted as a suggestion. Some residents even called the city offices to inquire and complain as they had no idea that it was a program to support the pollinators. I'm guessing it is a long month for those that choose not to participate.
It is a short month for the flying and crawling insects that also feed the birds. It's great for the microbiome of the soil!
I'm always interested in helping Mother Nature and her critters. It makes me happy when I see that people are choosing to let the dandelions grow and bloom as this might mean they don't use herbicides.
I like the wild look of the lawn's healthy plant variety. Mono-cropping is popular in Wisconsin. It seems to me that growing grass in vast amounts goes against what Mother Nature has in mind. It goes against the principle of biodiversity.
It also comes with a price tag that includes becoming dependent on chemicals.
I always look at risk vs possible benefit. I like to look at the big picture. A pretty lawn, that depends on chemicals, adds to an already huge chemical load on all living systems. I believe that we are part of an ecosystem that affects all living beings.
Chemical companies have created 100,000 chemicals that never existed on this planet. Most of them have never been safety tested. Companies are allowed to self regulate for harm. I'm guessing this is not keeping us safe.
Chemicals have an effect on all living creatures including ME! Where do these chemicals go? Into the soil which kills the creatures that nourish the soil that is supposed to nourish all life. They go into the air we breathe and the water we drink.
One of my projects has been to get my condo complex to stop all chemical applications. I started making requests a couple years ago. Some progress had been made. There are no more pesticides but there are still herbicides and synthetic fertilizers being used.
The company we use for this service has stopped liquid spraying in favor of granules. I'm so grateful as the people doing the application are a bit safer. I don't need to worry about liquid spray drifting onto my herb garden. I eat those herbs.
We also stopped all applications around the children's playground and the community raised beds that are used to grow vegetables. I'm grateful for that. The condo board and I agreed that we would use this area as a test case for future lawn management.
I am like a canary in the coal mine. Living with chemical sensitivity for many years, mostly due to pesticides being sprayed inside my home – I know – gasp – is not fun! Who knew back then.
By keeping my personal care and home care very simple I avoid having very unpleasant reactions. I also save money by not buying many unnecessary products.
When I encounter any product that goes into the air I breathe, I get quite sick. That means I want to avoid chemicals of all kinds. Just because we can't see the chemicals doesn't mean they don't hurt us. I want to avoid getting cancer if possible.
My gut microbiome got out of balance just like the soil. Digestive difficulties have caused lack of proper nutrition and lead to illness and dysfunction. I noticed a huge improvement when I started to eat true organic. I buy direct from local farms I trust.
Perfect lawns are contributing to serious pollution in our environment. My awareness of this problem and the possible consequences drives me to ask my condo board each year if we can change the practice of using lawn chemicals.
I would settle for need based on soil testing, specific organic fertilizer (with no GMO's or sewage sludge) and aeration for lawn management.
I'm grateful to all homeowners who let their lawns go wild in May. Perhaps I will convince my condo board to participate. I can dream big and hope that we will all choose health over visual perfection. Mother Nature, and all her creation, would benefit in a multitude of ways.