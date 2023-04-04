When I was a child (I'm 71), I had a couple of vaccines. When my son was born in the early 1980s I knew enough to postpone the start of the mandated/suggested vaccines, at that time about 10 doses, until he was weaned, which was around 11 months.
Today the suggested number for a child through the age of 18 is 70 to 80 doses. What I've learned through the last 40 years is that I need to make fully informed decisions with regard to any health treatment.
I was aware that in order for my son to go to preschool, and beyond, he had to have proof of being up to date with his vaccines. My pediatrician's assistant was openly angry that I had delayed getting them based on what my home birth doctor suggested. Even though I was there to start getting them. I was never told there could be exemptions.
I've worked with children, and their families, in different capacities for most of my life. My teaching experience was preschool through teacher training. I've owned several businesses. I now work as a child birth consultant helping parents find midwives who are willing to support natural childbirth.
Many of the parents I have worked with came from out of the country. They needed help understanding our healthcare system. They also wanted my help in understanding and planning for the birth of their child. They often asked me why the U.S. requires so many vaccines for children. I started to wonder.
The parents I work with come from all walks of life and life-styles. The ones I was most interested in often chose home birth, long term breastfeeding (1-2 years), stay at home parenting, and homeschooling. When I came into contact with their children I noticed their robust health. It was obvious.
During my teaching years, I started to notice that children seemed to have more health concerns. I had a recent experience with the Verona schools as an employee of a special health program. I went into the schools to teach simple but effective health practices. I saw behaviors I had never seen in my many years of teaching.
The doctor that attended my two home births was talking about his concerns about vaccines for more than forty years. I wasn't exposed to anyone who had a vaccine injury at that time. I believed if it was that bad we would know about it and changes would be made to protect children if there was a problem.
More and more people started to speak out about their concerns about vaccines. The list from the CDC continued to grow. California and Australia rescinded the vaccine exceptions for all children no matter what. It is still that way currently. Doctors were told if they didn't follow the rules and suggest that all children need to be vaccinated they would lose their license.
Sudden infant death was becoming more and more prevalent. It was scary and horrible. No one seemed to know what was causing it. First, having your child sleep on their stomach was blamed. Then on their back. In Japan, vaccines were not started until a child was two. They had almost no SIDS. I'm not sure if that is still the case.
I started to hear more about autism. As an educator I was familiar with many words that were used to diagnose children. There were many who were taking medications for a variety of things. Once, as a substitute teacher, I was given a list of allergies for the class I was to take over. I didn't even know their names and this was very concerning to me.
I was hearing more and more about autoimmune diseases. I was wondering why all this was happening. Later in life I became an Asian medicine practitioner. I've been studying and practicing what keeps me healthy for many years. Diet, exercise, rest/relaxation/sleep are the cornerstones of health and well-being according to this ancient system.
This system also believes that it is best to stay healthy rather than wait until the imbalance is so great that I would have few choices of treatment. I started to improve my diet. I learned that anything taken into the body has the most potential for possible harm or benefit. Looking at everything I was doing in my life I made many simple changes.
Then along came COVID. At first I was terrified but very quickly what I was hearing did not make sense to me. I was already on the fence about vaccines and this pushed me to investigate further. I decided that I would rather take my chances than be tested or have unknown substances injected into my body in spite of what I was being told by health system officials.
Recently, I was sent a video from a Wisconsin Senate hearing on the possibility of adding another vaccine to the children's list. The hearing went on for nine hours. People were in the halls. Many people testified. I registered my testimony by email and phone calls. Dr Pierre Kory, a well known and respected doctor from the UW Health System. I was not familiar with him but what I saw got my attention.
His testimony went on for quite some time. He stated that until recently, he and his family were fully vaccinated. Now he would never take another vaccine. He also stated that he would not recommend any vaccine to anyone. I was amazed he had the courage to speak out as many doctors seem to be doing what they are told. I'm guessing for fear of losing their job.
Over the years I have seen medical theories come and go. I've become very conservative in my approach and will try the least intervention treatment first. I'm grateful that I come from strong stock. I have learned to question everything that I am being told to do by the media or anyone else. This includes all modalities now being offered along with Asian medicine.
There are many things that may be endangering our health. It is never just one thing. My health is my most precious gift. I observe, research, evaluate, and nourish my mind, body, spirit in many ways on a daily basis. I do many simple health supporting practices. My life is filled with love, beauty and joy.
I am also grateful I have the freedom to choose how I live my life. First, do no harm is a principle I live by.