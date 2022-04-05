When I moved from the big city to Verona, one of the first things I needed to figure out was what to do with my food waste.
I had a private company doing pick up for me at my previous home. There was no yard space to have my own compost pile as I had in the past.
In fact the private company had such a robust program that the city hired them to provide it for the entire city of 80,000 residents. There are many small things that I do to help support Mother Earth.
I was shocked to learn a large amount of what goes into our landfill is food waste. This causes many problems. I am a gardener and know the value of compost.
Compost is taking all the nutrients in food scraps and turning them into a rich soil amendment for farms, lawns and gardens. Feeding the soil is important. It's easy and fun to compost.
I found a friend who has a farm with a lot of veggie gardens so they let me contribute to their compost. I love keeping my wet waste separate from the dry. This means that I don't have to put out my trash bin very often.
Think of the savings if we could cut down on having giant trucks tearing up our driveways and streets!
My system is pretty simple. Keep a bucket in the garage to hold food waste. Putting a small amount of soil in the bucket keeps the smell down.
I have a small bowl to collect scraps on my counter. Next to it I keep a small cup to collect fruit stickers, twisty ties and tape from Millers that marks organic. It's a reminder not to put them in the compost. When these get full, I just transfer them to the appropriate place.
Before putting scraps in the bowel I evaluate if they would be good for making veggie broth. I put those in a bag in the freezer. When the bag gets full I simply make excellent broth from them.
I freeze the broth in jars, being careful not to fill them too full, and cooling them in the fridge first. I also save liquid from cooking for broth too! Lots of vitamins and minerals are in leftover cooking liquid.
I was curious if there are any companies that pick up food scraps in the area. I had heard that Madison ran a trial drop off site but due to contamination it was stopped. Contamination happens when people put things that are not compostable into their buckets.
Madison is still working on getting a program going but until then, they are offering composting bins for homeowners to put in their yard. I would want to do more research on using a plastic compost bin due to potential toxins leaching into the compost.
There is a lot of information about composting on the internet including how to build your own bin simply and cheaply with wire fencing.
I found three private companies that provide food scrap pick up service in Dane county. Curbside is the only one that currently serves Verona. The other companies might consider it if there is enough interest. Their web sites have some great ideas and information. Curbsidecomposter.com, Earthstew.com and Withgreenbox.com are the companies I found.
To avoid food waste I have learned to plan and make conscious food choices. I buy only the amount of food I can actually eat. Paying attention to what needs to be eaten before it spoils helps.
When going to the Farmer's Market I take only one bag. My tendency is to over buy because everything looks so wonderful.
I grew up with parents who lived through the worst depression in U.S. history. They taught me to be very frugal. Instead of throwing out a food item because of one spot I just cut off the bad part. I try not to have leftovers.
Over the years I have learned ways to cook that keeps waste to a minimum. I eat a whole foods mostly fresh vegetable based diet so I have plenty to contribute to my food scrap bucket – especially when I make veggie broth.
I feel good knowing that I never put anything in the trash unless there is no alternative. By the way, I eat my veggie peels, if they are organic, or turn them into broth! They are full of nutrients.
I enjoy helping Mother Earth, saving money and energy by avoiding waste.