I am researching the topic of electromagnetic fields (EMF). As I become more and more aware of the concerns, I encourage others to educate themselves as well.
In fact, I went to a recent Verona city council meeting to make a public comment, asking they consider putting a halt to 5G small tower installations until they have been proven safe by independent studies. This is just one type of EMF. I believe that the cumulative effect of all combined is the biggest concern.
Public comment is open to residents on any topic. There is no response from the council during the meeting. I hope more people will express their concerns to them. They are our representatives. If they don't know our concerns they may not be representing us.
I also submitted a public comment on the city of Madison website related to 5G. My state and federal representatives will also be alerted.
I recently read a book called “The Invisible Rainbow,” by Arthur Firstenberg, a medical doctor until he became affected by EMFs from a variety of sources and dedicated his life to the study of the impact of electricity and many kinds of EMFs. There are many examples in his book showing how plants and animals – humans included – are affected adversely.
The book is well documented. He understands and gives credit to the natural magnetic field that surrounds the Earth. I have been an Asian medicine practitioner for more than 25 years. Meridians, in our bodies, are the energy lines that support all life. Life force is what keeps us alive and it comes from nature. If these are disrupted, imbalance of all kinds can happen.
I'm very concerned about the ever accelerating push for faster and more powerful technology. While the belief is that we need this, I view it as more of a want. I am old enough to remember what life was like before technology existed. While our devices can provide the illusion of “better,” I question the true value of it versus the negative effects on our health and ways of living.
While it is believed that only small numbers of people are currently affected by EMFs, I believe that all life is being affected on some level. How serious is the question? There are many scientists working on this currently. All you have to do is go online, with an open mind, and read about the concerns. The problem is it’s difficult to study the combined effects. One organization gathering information from many sources is www.icbe-emf.org.
The corporate and governmental goal is to sell more services so no corner of the earth will be free from EMFs. Many products will be Wifi enabled. Calling this SMART living is questionable in my way of thinking. I go out in nature every chance I get. It grounds and recharges me. I feel the positive effects. I wonder if this is just greed and ignorance with disregard for life.
While it may seem impossible to stop technology from invading our homes, there are many things I can do. I switched to only wired in my house and shut down the computer, modem and phone off at night., and asked neighbors to do the same. I’m having my home metered by a professional to see what the actual concerns are.
I don't have any electrical devices in my bedroom plugged in at night. Good quality and quantity sleep is when my body rebalances itself from the activities of the day. It is a crucial part of my health and well-being. There are many small things I can do to protect myself. Some may be questionable so I practice buyer beware.
It seems we are rushing into more and more technology without considering the risks. I'm noticing that many people are having health problems that are not going away. As a public school educator, I noticed our children having more health problems than ever before. As a trained healthcare practitioner, I can't ignore the mental and physical problems that I notice on a regular basis.
Stress of many kinds is threatening my health and well-being. Self care has become imperative and is no longer optional. Some of the best methods to protect my health are a healthy diet, getting daily moderate exercise and having positive social relationships. I have many stress reduction activities that support me and balance my energy.
I appreciate the life force that keeps me well. My health and well-being are more important to me than how fast I can get my “data.” I long for a life that is based on human connection, face to face, the majority of the time.
I want to be a human being and not a human doing. Technology has advantages and disadvantages. I am considering both and choosing to use it less and less.