During the recent Wisconsin primary election I had some very interesting experiences.
I consider myself politically active. My belief is that voting is a privilege. In seventh grade we had a civics class that taught us about how our government was intended to work. I was instilled with the fact that voting is an honor and a responsibility.
While I find the voting process frustrating at times I still believe that it is very important that I vote in every election.
I learned that our two Wisconsin representatives were going to retire. They both had served for more than 20 years. I had gone to the capital to meet them when I moved back to my home state.
After we talked, about my current concerns, one asked me what organization I was with. I said no organization – I am a constituent. They were astonished. I guess not many individuals visit their state reps in person.
The race for the 80th district House representative was hotly contested. There were five democratic and two republican contenders. I went to the Verona library to see a panel discussion for the democrats. It was very informative and I was able to decide who I would vote for.
Two of them came to my house and I spoke with them long enough to confirm my decision. Many flyers came through the mail that I didn't find very helpful. I also looked at information on the internet. That was only slightly helpful.
I realized that whoever gets voted in will most likely be there for many years. This motivated me to offer to campaign for one of the contenders. Knocking on doors became my primary activity for two weeks. It also turned out to be the hottest time of the summer.
Undaunted, I knocked on hundreds of doors in Verona and Belleville. While the majority of people weren't home, or chose not to answer, many did take time to discuss their thoughts and feelings about the candidates and our government. They thanked me for talking to them.
The experience was extremely rewarding for me. I got to connect with many caring and thoughtful individuals. After being isolated for a long period, this was so refreshing. It was a great learning experience. It also gave me a stronger sense of belonging to my home state - that I love.
My main goal was to get people to go out and vote!
My other activity was to create a sign that said – Please Vote???. I wore it to the farmer's market and engaged many people in conversations about why it is important to vote. Many asked if I was doing this for an organization. Nope, just me.
Again, I was rewarded with many connections to people who cared about what happens to our country – not just our state! I was also able to answer questions about the election process.
Campaigning also allowed me to engage many friends and family in a conversation about the importance of voting. I got yelled at a couple times. I would have loved to know what made them so angry but they refused to talk to me about politics. I'm now wondering how I will vote in November.
Neither party meets my needs. I have never owned a TV. While at a friend's house I was exposed to some truly awful political ads. Not only were they impossible to tell who they were for or against – they used tactics that I found offensive.
None seems to talk about what the person who was running planned to do if they got elected. Slander seems to be accepted during campaigning. How this helps anyone is beyond me.
Many westernized countries have a multi-party system. I'm guessing they may have campaign spending limits. Our government systems seem to be out of balance and out of control in many ways.
While I don't agree with many of the votes that our representatives cast, I do stay in touch with them. I use email, phone call, visits, attend hearings, and participate in email campaigns through web sites I follow. Anyone can find out how they vote on bills.
My concern is that if our representatives don't hear from us they will think they are doing a great job. I believe that a democracy depends on engaged citizens. When so few are voting this concerns me.
Voting matters. I am concerned that the government is taking too much control over our health and education. I would like to see more caring and action about the environment.
Too much power and control and we may be moving more toward tyranny than democracy. While no system is ever perfect, I reflect on our freedoms that seem to be slipping away. I'm grateful for watchdog organizations that are holding agencies and organizations responsible for harmful actions.
The ability to think for myself, and choose who I want to represent me, matters very much. I take the time to do my research and make the best decisions possible. I've been looking at both parties and considering who the best candidates may be.
Overall my wish is that people will understand the importance of voting and cast their votes in all elections.