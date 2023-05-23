I love the change of seasons. I don't think I could live in a place without seasons.
They feature very big in Asian medicine. Each season corresponds to the elements. Spring happens to correspond to the wood element. This is the organ meridian system of liver and gallbladder. This system is based on the principles of nature that I believe govern our health and well-being.
After a long winter which includes snow, ice and freezing temperatures, I long for the more gentle days of spring. The thing is that this is a fantasy! What actually happens is lots of turmoil. Temperatures are up and down. Wind blows with a vengeance. Rains come and go to make things grow again.
This is the time of transition into spring and unexpected weather is the rule. While stuck in my house I find some joy in watching the leaves pop and unfurl. The birds come back to my feeders. Furry creatures come out of hibernation.
The first sounds of the sandhill cranes and peepers are welcome signs of spring no matter what the weather. I saw my first crane mating dance while out hiking! Wow!
There are also days that hint of warmer times to come. Sunshine makes me feel so happy! I look forward to getting outside more. I love to hike, bike and garden. I have five perennial gardens that I oversee and care for at my condo. Having a townhouse I can watch from above as well as ground level. Working from home I have a bird's eye view.
The grass is emerald green. I enjoy seeing all the dandelions as I know that those people are not spraying chemicals. The trees start to bloom and the lilacs. Then the iris begins to pop. Not long after the peonies and daylilies come alive with color. The birds love my gardens as they are good sources of worms, bugs and seeds.
I don't allow spraying in my areas. I simply put up a pink tape fence and the landscapers know that my areas are off limits. While I'm guessing there is some drift I can protest the use of chemicals while trying to educate the condo board about the harm they do to all life. There are ways to keep lawns looking good without using poison.
My love of gardening extends to growing some of my own food! I garden with friends who own a farm that has been put into the nature conservancy and became a prairie restoration. I had no idea what that was until I started to garden there.
I have never seen so much beauty and wildlife in one place. I'm guessing habitat is limited due to farming practices in most areas. I love the oak woods with trails for hiking near two ponds.
Growing my own food has become a joy and exercise! I connect with nature and can even do some forest bathing while I'm out there. It seems worlds away from Verona even though it's just a ten minute drive.
It's a great reminder that I am dependent on Mother Nature for survival. Some crops do well and others fail or don't produce as hoped. It's just what it is. Now that food prices have gone through the roof I really appreciate my efforts!
There is so much satisfaction in watching crops unfold and give the best nutrition I can get. Eating some things as I pick them I recall what life force is and how that energy nourishes me! I'm grateful I have the time to do this work. I'm grateful for my friends who share their land. I love living in Wisconsin and being so close to nature.
Wild flowers are also a delight in early spring! I live by the school forest behind Badger Middle school. I saw early ephemerals that I hadn't noticed before. It is easy to miss them unless you go out regularly. They can also blend in and are quite small.
Earlier this spring I saw at least fifty swans up in Door county. That was a first! Then I saw about fifty pelicans on a pond over off Gammon in Middleton! Another first! Talk about lucky! I had to pull over my car and watch them. They were breathtakingly beautiful! They eat in unison like graceful dancers! I also saw a Great Blue Heron from about 15 or 20 feet! Magnificent!
I love the change of seasons. I'm so grateful to be back in my home state where I grew up with Mother Nature! I had no idea I missed so much by living in the big city! I had fun there too but I'm glad I am closer to nature now.
I hope everyone can get out and enjoy the life force that feeds our mind, body and spirits. This is the time of great growth and beauty!