Not too soon to start thinking summer (school)

All of us are likely looking forward to the sunny days of summer! I count myself among the fans of summer, but maybe for a different reason than others.
I have the pleasure of serving as the Summer School Principal for our elementary-aged Verona Area School District (VASD) scholars. I am always excited to welcome students back for summer learning. One of the best parts of VASD Summer School is the infusion of fun into learning to help students and teachers find joy in their learning together.
I look forward to this time of year because it gives the VASD another chance to wrap our scholars in support and encouragement and challenge them intellectually. My colleague Cory Zimmerman serves as the Summer School Principal for grades 6-12. We provide opportunities for students entering grades K-12 to have a summer experience filled with academic exploration, enrichment, and curricular reinforcement.
On a typical Summer School day for younger students, staff meet them to welcome them into the building. Students are served breakfast, which is followed by a morning meeting to settle in for the day and build their class community. Teachers have developed enrichment courses that incorporate focuses such as video game design, cooking, painting, collage, computer coding, and more.
This year’s offerings are sure to be equally exciting! Courses bring students the joy of learning through hands-on and interactive experiences. Mid-morning, classes head outside to recess to run, swing, play, and socialize with their friends. Then it’s back to class for more learning before being dismissed for the day at noon.
The 6-12 grade students are served breakfast and then head into enrichment and core courses that build essential skills. High school students can take enrichment, for-credit, and/or credit recovery courses to help them earn credits toward graduation. This year, teachers have developed various courses incorporating engineering, art, fishing, cooking, writing, field ecology, and more. The Summer School day closes at noon for our 6-12 grade students.
Summer School will run on weekdays from Tuesday, June 20 to Friday, July 21, from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. There will be no classes the week of July 3. Elementary school students entering grades K-5 will spend their time learning at Sugar Creek Elementary School. Students entering grades 6-12 will attend Summer School at Verona Area High School.
Families select courses of interest to their students from among many choices described in the Summer School Course Catalog. All families will have access to the Summer School Course Catalog starting the week of March 27th. This way, families will have time to preview courses, discuss what might interest their child, and make course selections. The Course Catalog will also provide information on VASD summer sports camps and summer childcare programs.
Summer School registration will open for families Tuesday, April 11, at noon and run through Friday, April 28, at 3 p.m. Anyone with questions about registration or needing assistance can stop by Sugar Creek Elementary at 740 North Main Street from 12-4 p.m. on April 11 or see the VASD Summer School website at verona.k12.wi.us/SummerSchool.
What’s New This Year?
VASD is shifting to a new and improved registration process! This summer, we will use PowerSchool for registration. The PowerSchool parent portal is an online portal accessible anywhere on the web that parents can log into and see all of their children in one place, their grades, assignments, scores, attendance, schedules, and school bulletins. The Summer School registration process requires each family to have a family access account in PowerSchool.
If you need assistance setting up a PowerSchool account, check out the PowerSchool Parent Portal webpage at verona.k12.wi.us/PowerSchool.
Additional information can be found on the VASD Summer School website at verona.k12.wi.us/SummerSchool. The site will be updated regularly as we enter the registration process and continue into summer.