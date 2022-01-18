Winter in Wisconsin is pretty great! We have snow, ice skating, and plenty of cold nights perfect for staying in and reading a good book.
I’m so excited because this is my first Wisconsin winter. Two months ago I packed up my entire life and shipped it across the country from California all the way to Madison to become the Verona Public Library’s new youth services librarian.
I love reading (naturally), swimming laps in the pool, and cooking yummy recipes I find online. I spent the last six years working as a librarian at the Pacifica Libraries just south of San Francisco, where I did things like host middle school book clubs, teach art lessons, and organize author visits.
Now I’m excited to bring my passion for libraries to Wisconsin!
Yes, I decided to trade in the (relatively) warm California winter weather for the frozen snowy Wisconsin winter. You might think I’m crazy but it was totally worth it! In Wisconsin I get to enjoy the open space and cozy winters, not to mention Culver’s.
Everybody back home thinks I’m going to freeze in the snow. But I have to say I’d rather have a winter with snow than without it. And what better thing to do on a snowy day than read!
The library is hosting its annual Winter Library Challenge. The challenge is designed to help you keep your brain and body active this winter. You even have the chance to win prizes.
It’s easy! Just sign up on the library’s website and start doing the suggested activities. Earn a ticket for each activity you or your family completes, then enter your tickets by Jan. 31 to be entered into the prize drawings. Prizes include gift cards to Kismet Books, Driftless Chocolates, Sugar River Pizza, Culver’s, and more.
You can earn tickets for fun activities like baking cookies, taking a walk, or doing a crossword.
And of course there are fun reading themed activities like reading a book that takes place during winter or reading a book published in the year you were born. Reading a biography earns you a badge too. You can even write and share reviews with others.
Here are a few picture book suggestions perfect for reading with your family that will fulfill a few of the activity badges. Descriptions are adapted from the library’s catalog:
Read a biography
Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued: The Fearless Flights of Hazel Ying Lee by Peter Sís
In 1938, twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Winton saved the lives of almost 700 children trapped in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia-a story he never told and that remained unknown until an unforgettable TV appearance in the 1980s reunited him with some of the children he saved. Recommended for ages 6-10.
Game, Set, Sisters!: The Story of Venus and Serena Williams by Jay Leslie, illustrated by Ebony Glenn
Jay Leslie takes young readers from Venus and Serena Williams’ beginnings on a crumbling Compton tennis court to their shining achievements, and shows us that despite being served some of the most challenging hardships in life Venus and Serena always continued to swing back stronger. Recommended for ages 6-8.
Read a book by an author with a disability about a disability
Can Bears Ski? by Raymond Antrobus, illustrated by Polly Dunbar
Little Bear feels the world around him, but something is missing. Then Dad Bear takes him to see an audiologist and they learn that Little Bear has been experiencing deafness. With new hearing aids his new world is loud and will take some getting used to, but with the love and support of Dad Bear, Little Bear will find his way. Recommended for ages 3-8.
We Move Together by Kelly Fritsch and Anne McGuire, illustrated by Eduardo Trejos
Follow a mixed-ability group of kids as they creatively negotiate everyday barriers, and find joy and connection in disability culture and community. Recommended for ages 6-10.
Read a book recommended by someone else (Me!)
Amira's Picture Day by Reem Faruqi, illustrated by Fahmida Azim
Amira is excited because tomorrow is Eid with special clothes, treats, gifts, and a morning party at her mosque; but then she realizes that she is going to miss class picture day at school, something she was also looking forward to--so Amira has to figure out a way to be in two places at once. Recommended for ages 6-10.
What If, Pig? by Linzie Hunter
Pig is so incredibly kind and fabulously fun, but he also has a big secret--he's a tremendous worrier! He can't help but think of everything that could possibly go wrong. This is a sweet and funny story about friendship and the endless wonder of "what if" that readers of all ages can relate to. Recommended for ages 4-8.