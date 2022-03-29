With the spring weather on the horizon, all of us Wisconsinites know more winter is still to come despite these recent stretches of beautiful but brief spring weather. With the onset of spring weather, many people also notice some new respiratory (breathing) symptoms.
We’ll explore some of the potential causes below.
First, there are many common cold viruses that spread during the spring. While the biggest surge of seasonal viruses is during the fall and winter seasons, the springtime colds are still commonplace.
COVID continues to circulate in our community, so it remains important that if you develop respiratory symptoms, you should test either with an office-based PCR or home antigen test. (Check out “covidtests.gov” to see if you can get free at-home tests!)
Second, as plants start to flower or blossom, pollen and other allergens are released into the air that can irritate one’s nasal passages and throat. Some of the most common seasonal allergens found across Wisconsin are grass pollen, tree pollen, ragweed, and mold.
Many people experience allergies during childhood. However, adult-onset allergies are also possible and can start at any age at any time of year.
It can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and the common cold, so we’ll review a few distinguishing symptoms.
Common cold viruses:
Symptoms that affect the entire body are more likely to be due to illness. Fevers, body aches and pains are more likely to indicate illness.
Allergies:
People with allergies often experience watery, red, or puffy eyes. Symptoms that come and go with exposure to pollen or other allergens are more likely to be due to allergies than a cold.
Both:
Common cold viruses and allergies can cause congestion, a runny nose, sneezing, and/or fatigue or tiredness. Relatedly, the color of mucus or nasal discharge does not correlate to either allergies vs common colds, it’s just mucus/discharge (i.e., clear or watery vs thick or yellow/green makes no difference).
Whether it’s a common cold virus or seasonal allergies or both, if you are finding it difficult to deal with any of the above respiratory symptoms it could be a good time to visit your doctor.