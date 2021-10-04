School’s been back in session for a month, so why not take an opportunity for a quick snack break conversation?
Getting back into the classroom means kids need adequate energy not only to learn and strengthen healthy brain cells, but also to pay attention and enjoy recess. Making sure their nutrition is squared away is an easy way to help ensure your kid is learning to their fullest potential while in the classroom.
To start the conversation, there are a variety of arguments for or against eating breakfast and the general topic of snacking. The main thing we want to know as physicians is if your child is getting enough nutrition throughout the day.
Breakfast is supposed to be the best way to kickstart the day, but recently it has come under fire in some media for its role in adult nutrition when it comes to weight loss and dieting. This is an entirely separate topic from childhood nutrition. Kids need breakfast, and it is never a meal they should skip.
However, this doesn’t mean any food is great breakfast food. In the mornings our body wakes up and energizes itself with carbohydrates, which are the sugars in foods. If a child has too much sugar, they will unsurprisingly be bouncing off the walls. Therefore, it’s important to think carefully about what kind of breakfast foods we feed our children to set them up for a successful day.
High sugary cereal is something to steer clear of, as that extra energy can be a nuisance in the classroom early in the morning, as well as can lead to a drop in blood sugar levels before lunchtime, leaving kids with less energy to spend paying attention in the classroom. Foods more along the lines of fats and proteins are easier to digest throughout the morning, and help maintain energy levels throughout the day.
Yogurts, eggs, and smoothies are better go-to breakfast options than cereal. You can also get creative with toppings of typical carbohydrate-based foods; for example, using peanut butter instead of syrup for a toaster waffle, or eating granola clusters with berries and milk instead of cereal.
Try and limit the amount of sugar in a breakfast to under 10 grams per serving to avoid that sugar rush. Additionally, avoid children eating on the way out the door to catch the bus or hop in the car to drive to school.
If we’re not thinking about our eating, then our minds may think we’re hungrier than our body really is. I recommend taking at least 5-10 minutes to solely focus on eating, even if that means waking up 5-10 minutes earlier in the morning.
For adults, snacking is often another vice that keeps us from reaching a healthy weight. Having a conversation with your child is the first step to figuring this out.
Ask them to mentally keep track of when they start feeling hungry during the day. Then start keeping track of how often each week they need the snack.
Next, we must look into whether their breakfast is enough, and/or it is the right nutrition value. Snacking in of itself simply means our body needs more energy or another meal. If it’s two hours before lunch, then a bigger snack is probably needed compared to one hour before lunch.
The last touch point is the quality of the snack; much more important than the quantity of the snack. Some fruits with a yogurt dip, vegetables with a dip or nuts are quality snacks that can come in small pre-packed containers. Much like breakfast, the more sugary a snack, the more likely it is to ramp up our digestive system and give us a quick energy burst, but will fail to keep us energized until lunch time.
Last, we have to make sure our kids know the difference between getting bored during class and wanting to distract themselves with snacking. If one kid’s peers have snacks but he/she doesn’t, he/she may want a snack but not actually be hungry.
Overeating can also cause kids to feel sleepy or overly energized, again bouncing off the walls. What we’re looking for here is that happy medium for our kids to stay focused on school without having too much energy.
Ultimately, as kids are growing it is essential to start their day off right with a well-balanced breakfast. Not only will it prepare them for a full day of learning, but it will continue to help them grow strong and stay healthy.
Snacks can be a great way to fuel our children throughout the day when there’s not enough gas in the tank. It is important to consider healthy snacking options to provide that extended energy burst kids need to be productive and stay active, while still having enough energy to concentrate and learn in the classrooms.