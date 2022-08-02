While one epidemic in America may be soon (hopefully) wrapping up, another epidemic has been ongoing in our country for decades and not receiving as much attention as COVID-19.
The epidemic I’m talking about is obesity.
Recent reports suggest less than 7% of American adults are at appropriate cardiovascular fitness levels. One can still achieve appropriate cardiovascular fitness levels if overweight or obese, but it can be more challenging.
Standard attempts to lose weight include dieting and exercise, but these only produce lasting results in roughly 10-20% of individuals, and >70% of individuals who lose weight end up gaining it back within 12-24 months.
There are FDA approved medications for weight loss in individuals who are not having success with conventional weight loss approaches. These medications include, but are not limited to, semaglutide (Wegovy), liraglutide (Saxenda), orlistat (Xenical, or Alli), and phentermine.
They each work in different ways, have varying degrees of success, and have different side effects. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be difficult to get insurance approval for these medications.
There’s another option if someone meets the definition of severe obesity, historically “morbid” obesity or “class 3 obesity.”
Severe obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of >40, or >37.5 if of Asian descent. BMI can be an inaccurate representation of obesity since it is only based on height and weight.
Another general definition of severe obesity could be someone 80-100 pounds higher than their ideal body weight (IBW), which is more accurate than BMI but still not perfect. IBW is based on height and one’s sex assigned at birth. When one meets the criteria of morbid obesity, a treatment option becomes available called bariatric surgery.
Bariatric surgery is a procedure in which the stomach’s anatomy is surgically altered to affect a person’s perception of satiety (feeling full) with the goal of less overall calorie intake. There are three types of bariatric surgery, the most common being gastric bypass where the stomach is sectioned into a smaller and larger part, and the smaller part is connected to the intestines, bypassing most of the stomach cavity.
The weight loss that comes within the months to years after bariatric surgery has the great results of reversing or resolving >90% of health conditions related to obesity, and prolonged life compared to similar patients who did not have surgery. Some of these reversed or resolved conditions include diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea.
However, it is only fair that I share some side effects, which includes a permanent restriction of one’s dietary choices and the possibility of long-term nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (some studies say 30% chance).
At the end of the day, if you’re struggling with your weight and conventional weight loss tactics haven’t worked for you, talk to your doctor about what other approaches may be available.
Conventional tactics and lifestyle modification approaches to weight loss will still be important going forward, but there could be help for that initial hurdle of weight loss.