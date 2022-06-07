If you’re anything like me and/or the average Wisconsinite, odds are you certainly enjoy a tasty and high sugar treat like a Culver’s or Kopp’s custard.
By no means am I suggesting we all cut out milkshakes from our diets, but instead, I simply wanted to share a few facts about certain gastrointestinal diseases to be aware of.
Let’s call this “listening to your gut.”
The reason I wanted to bring up the idea of listening to your gut is that many people dismiss symptoms of heartburn. Unfortunately, the rates of some more severe conditions like “Barrett’s esophagus” (a precancerous condition) and esophageal cancer are on the rise. Chronic “GERD,” or “gastroesophageal reflux disease,” increases the risk of developing both Barrett’s esophagus and/or esophageal cancer.
One common condition that affects many individuals, as mentioned above, is GERD. GERD is a medical condition that can develop at any age, but more often is found with age as other parts of our health change. However, GERD has been increasing in prevalence over the last decade in all age groups.
It’s hard to say exactly why GERD is becoming more common, but here are a few diet-related and risk factors for GERD: 1) caffeinated beverages, 2) alcoholic beverages, 3) fatty/fried foods, 4) eating larger meals, 5) eating late at night. Additionally, smoking can increase the risk of developing this disease as well.
Esophageal cancer is sometimes referred to as a “silent killer” because of its diagnosis being late or not being diagnosed until after death. Some of its risk factors include: 1) smoking, 2) alcohol, 3) male sex, 4) age (55+), 5) GERD, 6) overweight/obese, 7) diet high in processed meats.
Conversely, diets high in fruits and vegetables (as compared to diets with minimal fruits and vegetables) are shown to decrease the risk of esophageal cancer. The medical community does not routinely screen for this condition, unlike another gastrointestinal disease, colon cancer, for which screening begins at age 45 (formerly age 50).
Therefore, it’s important to share any new symptoms, of which may include indigestion, burning or pain in the chest/throat, trouble swallowing, food feeling stuck in your throat, spitting up blood, nausea and/or vomiting, weight loss, or chest pain with your medical provider.