Pfeifer-Soderbloom: School district completes communications audit

The Verona Area School District (VASD) recently completed a communications audit to better understand caregivers’ perceptions of the organization, get a sense of what caregivers think about current communication efforts, determine which types of information are of particular interest, and how caregivers wish to be informed.
The audit included the following: facilitation of an internal communications work group to provide staff perspectives; inventory of current practices; website review; student, community, and staff survey; input session with principals; and an input session with the Superintendent’s Student, Family, and Staff Advisories.
Thank you to our students, families, staff, and community members for providing your input!
The survey response pool of 1,774 comprised mostly VASD parents and students. Surveys provide an efficient platform for gathering information from thousands of people. Respondents shared that emails from the district, text messages, and teachers and staff are their top sources of information. Facebook was the most popular choice among social media platforms respondents use to get information about VASD. Email, text, and social media are the preferred ways for VASD to communicate with respondents.
Seventy-seven percent (77%) of respondents indicated they agree or strongly agree that they are satisfied with the information they receive from the district. About 74% of respondents indicated they agree or strongly agree they are confident they can get the information they need from the district.
Based on all the data collected, we will incorporate the recommendations below into a formal Communications Plan.
TELL THE DISTRICT’S STORY
There are many positive things happening in the VASD. While the district does a good job of keeping caregivers informed in general, we will seek ways to increase its sharing of positive news, stories, and achievements. This effort may include highlighting some of the district’s unique programs and partnerships such as Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), Girls on the Run, and community reading events. We will also be looking for opportunities for the greater community to visit, engage, and otherwise benefit from our schools.
CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THE WEBSITE
The school district’s website should serve as a hub of its communication efforts. VASD will take action to improve its website as we migrate from our current host, Blackboard, to our new host, FinalSite, in the coming months. The website will become easier to navigate for all users, including families, students, staff, and community members. VASD will once again have an app available for parents, students, and staff members with all the information they need in one place, conveniently accessed and formatted specifically for consumption on mobile devices.
OPTIMIZE INFORMATION FOR CAREGIVERS
Based on the survey results, caregivers want to hear the most about activities/events, school calendars/schedules, how students/schools are performing overall, and positive news/updates from throughout the district. Families were clear with their desire to be able to access practical information within a few clicks.
PROVIDE CLARITY FOR CAREGIVERS
One theme that emerged from the survey results and website feedback was the need to make clear who families and students should contact with certain issues or questions. The district will work to make it clear who external caregivers should contact by providing a communication diagram on the website and continuing to provide contact information magnets at schools for families.
ENGAGE THE BROADER COMMUNITY
VASD will continue seeking ways to engage non-parents and those who do not have a natural connection to the schools. This may include outreach and events as well as communicating the value the district provides to all community members—including those who may not currently have children attending our schools. VASD staff members enjoy participating in the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fitchburg Chamber + Visitors Bureau, the Verona Police Department National Night Out Against Crime, and the Fitchburg Community Night Out. If you are a member of a service group or organization that would like to connect with the VASD, please contact pfeiferm@verona.k12.wi.us. We would be happy to arrange a visit or speak at one of your group’s meetings.
RAMP UP SOCIAL MEDIA
While the district already communicates via social media, there are opportunities to ramp up this engagement to more actively share the positive things happening in buildings and classrooms as well as day-to-day information. This means increasing the breadth of social media platforms VASD uses and ensuring teachers and staff across all schools have the tools necessary to submit content for posting.
The complete Communications Audit Report is available online at verona.k12.wi.us/Communications. VASD will now move forward with creating a Communications Plan based on the input of our students, families, staff, and community members.