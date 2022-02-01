With the temperatures cold and frigid outside, it can be difficult to motivate oneself to be active. If you’re more of a homebody during winter, you’re certainly not alone.
I’ve had patients tell me they don’t have an exercise routine in the winter because their favorite forms of exercise (biking, walking, running, etc.) are fair-weather activities.
Nonetheless, the American Heart Association recommends that most adults and children get 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (casual bike riding, brisk walking, hiking) or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity (running, swimming, biking).
Don’t worry if 150 minutes seems out of reach right now. Just get started with any amount of activity that feels comfortable or talk to your doctor.
If you’re not sure where to start, here are three ideas of how to stay active and healthy during the colder months:
Swimming is a great way to exercise, and you don’t have to be fast to get a good workout. Swimming is easy on the joints and offers a great cardiovascular workout. If you’re new to swimming, or don’t know how to swim, you’re certainly not alone.
The Red Cross estimates 54% of Americans cannot swim or do not have all their basic swimming skills down. Some local gyms offer introductory swimming classes for adults and/or water aerobics classes. Try it out! It’s never too late to learn a new skill like swimming.
The most meaningful characteristic of exercise is that it should be something you enjoy. Dance can be a great way to be active, whether socially or from the comfort of your living room. There are many dance workout videos you can rent from your local library and numerous that can be found for free on YouTube or your favorite streaming service. If you enjoy this, you could enroll in dance classes in-person or via virtual/video classes.
Yoga is another form of exercise you can do comfortably from your living room, but also in a group setting at a gym or yoga studio. The only piece of equipment you might need is a yoga mat, depending on the gym or studio’s policies.
Yoga offers a large range of difficulties, so if you’re new to this form of exercise please start slow. Many in-person yoga classes offer modifications for moderate or difficult poses, so if you are watching an online video, please only follow along for poses that feel natural and do not cause pain.
The main benefits that yoga can bring are strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation.
All of these are activities where it’s easy to have others join in, try asking around to see if friends/family would want to try a new exercise with you!